Zach Charbonnet Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bears

In Week 17 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), running back Zach Charbonnet and the Seattle Seahawks will play the Chicago Bears, who have the 26th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (134.1 yards allowed per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Charbonnet worth a look for his upcoming game against the Bears? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct call.

Charbonnet vs. Bears Game Info

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears

Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears Game Day: December 26, 2024

December 26, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.0

9.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.4

10.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 41.88

41.88 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.38

0.38 Projected Receiving Yards: 19.33

19.33 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Charbonnet Fantasy Performance

Charbonnet is currently the 29th-ranked fantasy player at his position (86th overall), putting up 128.2 total fantasy points (8.5 per game).

In his last three games, Charbonnet has posted 45.2 fantasy points (15.1 per game), running for 187 yards and scoring three touchdowns on 31 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 85 yards on 10 grabs (13 targets) as a pass-catcher.

Charbonnet has 57.5 total fantasy points (11.5 per game) in his last five games, toting the ball 41 times for 237 yards with four touchdowns. In the receiving game, he has added 98 yards on 12 catches (16 targets).

The highlight of Charbonnet's fantasy season was a Week 14 performance versus the Arizona Cardinals, a game when he came through with seven catches and 59 receiving yards (31.3 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Zach Charbonnet delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the season (0.5 points) in Week 11 against the San Francisco 49ers, running for three yards on four carries with two catches for two yards.

Bears Defensive Performance

Chicago has allowed over 300 yards passing to four players this season.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Bears this season.

Chicago has allowed five players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Bears have allowed one player to throw for three or more TDs in a game this season.

A total of eight players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Chicago this season.

The Bears have allowed 14 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

A total of three players have caught more than one TD pass versus Chicago this season.

Four players have recorded more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Bears this year.

A total of 16 players have run for at least one touchdown versus Chicago this year.

The Bears have allowed two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

