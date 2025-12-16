Zach Charbonnet Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

In Week 16 (Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET), RB Zach Charbonnet and the Seattle Seahawks will face the Los Angeles Rams, who have the ninth-ranked run defense in the NFL (101.1 yards allowed per game).

Is Charbonnet a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Rams? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Zach Charbonnet Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Date: December 18, 2025

December 18, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.4

7.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.8

7.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 46.85

46.85 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.33

0.33 Projected Receiving Yards: 5.50

5.50 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.03

Projections provided by numberFire

Charbonnet Fantasy Performance

Charbonnet is currently the 29th-ranked fantasy player at his position (97th overall), tallying 108.1 total fantasy points (8.3 per game).

In his last three games, Charbonnet has posted 20.9 fantasy points (7.0 per game), running for 129 yards and scoring one touchdown on 29 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 20 yards on two grabs (four targets) as a pass-catcher.

Charbonnet has 35.1 total fantasy points (7.0 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 46 times for 201 yards with two touchdowns. As a receiver, he has added 30 yards on four catches (six targets).

The high point of Charbonnet's fantasy season was a Week 7 performance against the Houston Texans, when he tallied 17.5 fantasy points (12 receptions, 49 yards, 2 TDs).

From a fantasy perspective, Zach Charbonnet stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, running 15 times for 10 yards (1.0 fantasy points).

Rams Defensive Performance

Three players have posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Los Angeles this year.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Rams this season.

Los Angeles has allowed two or more passing TDs to six opposing QBs this season.

Four players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Rams this season.

Los Angeles has allowed seven players to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Rams have allowed 19 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Los Angeles has allowed just two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Rams have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to only one player this year.

Los Angeles has given up at least one rushing touchdown to five players this year.

The Rams have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD versus them this season.

