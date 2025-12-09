Zach Charbonnet Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Colts

In Week 15 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), RB Zach Charbonnet and the Seattle Seahawks will face the Indianapolis Colts, who have the sixth-ranked run defense in the league (98.6 yards conceded per game).

For more details on Charbonnet, if you're considering him for your DFS lineup, read this piece prior to his upcoming game against the Colts.

Thinking about playing Charbonnet this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Zach Charbonnet Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. Indianapolis Colts

Seattle Seahawks vs. Indianapolis Colts Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.5

8.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.8

8.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 47.50

47.50 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.50

0.50 Projected Receiving Yards: 4.88

4.88 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.04

Projections provided by numberFire

Charbonnet Fantasy Performance

Charbonnet is currently the 27th-ranked fantasy player at his position (87th overall), tallying 105.0 total fantasy points (8.8 per game).

In his last three games, Charbonnet has posted 27.3 fantasy points (9.1 per game), rushing for 133 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 27 carries.

Charbonnet has posted 46.3 fantasy points (9.3 per game) over his last five games, running for 253 yards with three touchdowns on 52 carries. He has also contributed 30 yards on four catches (five targets) as a pass-catcher.

The highlight of Charbonnet's fantasy campaign was a Week 7 performance versus the Houston Texans, a game where he went off for zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 17.5 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 49 rushing yards on 12 attempts (4.1 yards per carry) with two TDs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Zach Charbonnet's game versus the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 was his worst of the campaign, as he put up just 1.0 fantasy points. He rushed for 10 yards on 15 carries on the day.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Colts Defensive Performance

Four players have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Indianapolis this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Colts this season.

A total of five players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Indianapolis this season.

The Colts have allowed three players to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

A total of five players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Indianapolis this season.

The Colts have allowed 18 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Indianapolis this season.

One player has racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Colts this year.

Indianapolis has allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

A total of Three players have run for more than one TD against the Colts this year.

Want more data and analysis on Zach Charbonnet? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.