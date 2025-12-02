Zach Charbonnet Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons

In Week 14 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), RB Zach Charbonnet and the Seattle Seahawks will play the Atlanta Falcons, who have the 25th-ranked run defense in the league (131.2 yards conceded per game).

With Charbonnet's next game versus the Falcons, should you think about him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Zach Charbonnet Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.7

7.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.1

8.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 44.94

44.94 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.42

0.42 Projected Receiving Yards: 5.35

5.35 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.03

Projections provided by numberFire

Charbonnet Fantasy Performance

With 98.4 fantasy points in 2025 (8.9 per game), Charbonnet is the 27th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 87th overall.

In his last three games, Charbonnet has put up 25.4 fantasy points (8.5 per game), rushing for 124 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 31 carries.

Charbonnet has 44.3 total fantasy points (8.9 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 53 times for 232 yards with three touchdowns.

The highlight of Charbonnet's season as a fantasy producer came against the Houston Texans in Week 7, as he posted 17.5 fantasy points by hauling in two passes (on two targets) for six yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Zach Charbonnet had his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he tallied just 1.0 fantasy points (15 carries, 10 yards).

Falcons Defensive Performance

One player has recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Atlanta this season.

The Falcons have allowed eight players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Atlanta has allowed six players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this season.

Three players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Falcons this season.

Atlanta has allowed three players to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Falcons have allowed a touchdown reception by 16 players this season.

Atlanta has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to only two players this year.

Two players have put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Falcons this season.

Atlanta has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to seven players this season.

Just two players have run for more than one TD against the Falcons this year.

