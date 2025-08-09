Zach Charbonnet 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Zach Charbonnet picked up 144.9 fantasy points last season, 25th among all NFL running backs. The Seattle Seahawks RB is currently the 37th-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.
Zach Charbonnet Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Charbonnet's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|144.9
|81
|25
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|109.7
|117
|38
Zach Charbonnet 2024 Game-by-Game
Charbonnet accumulated 31.3 fantasy points -- 22 carries, 134 yards, 2 TDs; 7 receptions, 59 yards -- in Week 14 against the Arizona Cardinals, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|Broncos
|10.1
|8
|12
|0
|3
|2
|1
|41
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|12.9
|14
|38
|1
|5
|5
|0
|69
|Week 3
|Dolphins
|22.7
|18
|91
|2
|4
|3
|0
|107
|Week 4
|@Lions
|5.4
|2
|15
|0
|5
|5
|0
|54
|Week 5
|Giants
|3.0
|2
|11
|0
|5
|3
|0
|30
|Week 6
|49ers
|3.5
|5
|20
|0
|1
|1
|0
|35
|Week 7
|@Falcons
|0.9
|7
|14
|0
|1
|1
|0
|9
Zach Charbonnet vs. Other Seahawks Rushers
The Seahawks called a pass on 60.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 39.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 18th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Charbonnet's 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Seattle Seahawks teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Zach Charbonnet
|135
|569
|8
|22
|4.2
|Kenneth Walker III
|153
|573
|7
|21
|3.7
|Sam Darnold
|67
|212
|1
|7
|3.2
|Kenny McIntosh
|31
|172
|0
|3
|5.5
