Zach Charbonnet 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Zach Charbonnet picked up 144.9 fantasy points last season, 25th among all NFL running backs. The Seattle Seahawks RB is currently the 37th-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Zach Charbonnet Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Charbonnet's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 144.9 81 25 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 109.7 117 38

Zach Charbonnet 2024 Game-by-Game

Charbonnet accumulated 31.3 fantasy points -- 22 carries, 134 yards, 2 TDs; 7 receptions, 59 yards -- in Week 14 against the Arizona Cardinals, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Broncos 10.1 8 12 0 3 2 1 41 Week 2 @Patriots 12.9 14 38 1 5 5 0 69 Week 3 Dolphins 22.7 18 91 2 4 3 0 107 Week 4 @Lions 5.4 2 15 0 5 5 0 54 Week 5 Giants 3.0 2 11 0 5 3 0 30 Week 6 49ers 3.5 5 20 0 1 1 0 35 Week 7 @Falcons 0.9 7 14 0 1 1 0 9 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Zach Charbonnet vs. Other Seahawks Rushers

The Seahawks called a pass on 60.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 39.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 18th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Charbonnet's 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Seattle Seahawks teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Zach Charbonnet 135 569 8 22 4.2 Kenneth Walker III 153 573 7 21 3.7 Sam Darnold 67 212 1 7 3.2 Kenny McIntosh 31 172 0 3 5.5

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Zach Charbonnet? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.