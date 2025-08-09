FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Zach Charbonnet 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Zach Charbonnet 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Zach Charbonnet picked up 144.9 fantasy points last season, 25th among all NFL running backs. The Seattle Seahawks RB is currently the 37th-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.

Zach Charbonnet Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Charbonnet's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points144.98125
2025 Projected Fantasy Points109.711738

Zach Charbonnet 2024 Game-by-Game

Charbonnet accumulated 31.3 fantasy points -- 22 carries, 134 yards, 2 TDs; 7 receptions, 59 yards -- in Week 14 against the Arizona Cardinals, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Broncos10.1812032141
Week 2@Patriots12.91438155069
Week 3Dolphins22.718912430107
Week 4@Lions5.4215055054
Week 5Giants3.0211053030
Week 649ers3.5520011035
Week 7@Falcons0.971401109

Zach Charbonnet vs. Other Seahawks Rushers

The Seahawks called a pass on 60.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 39.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 18th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Charbonnet's 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Seattle Seahawks teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Zach Charbonnet1355698224.2
Kenneth Walker III1535737213.7
Sam Darnold67212173.2
Kenny McIntosh31172035.5

Want more data and analysis on Zach Charbonnet? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

