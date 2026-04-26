Magic vs. Pistons NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 27

Magic vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Monday, April 27, 2026

Monday, April 27, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: NBC/Peacock

The Orlando Magic bring a 1-2 series lead into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. The Pistons are favored by 2.5 points in the matchup, which airs on NBC/Peacock at 8 p.m. ET. The over/under is 215.5 for the matchup.

Magic vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -2.5 215.5 -152 +128

Magic vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pistons win (59.7%)

Magic vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Pistons have covered the spread 44 times in 81 games with a set spread.

The Magic are 37-45-0 against the spread this year.

Pistons games have gone over the total 40 times this season.

Magic games this year have gone over the point total 45 times in 82 opportunities (54.9%).

Detroit has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 21 times in 41 games at home, and it has covered 23 times in 41 games on the road.

In home games, the Pistons exceed the over/under 48.8% of the time (20 of 41 games). They hit the over in the same percentage of games on the road (20 of 41 contests).

Against the spread, Orlando has performed better at home (20-22-0) than on the road (17-23-0).

Magic games have gone above the over/under more often at home (24 times out of 42) than away (21 of 40) this season.

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham is averaging 23.9 points, 5.5 boards and 9.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jalen Duren averages 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2 assists, shooting 65% from the floor (fourth in NBA).

Ausar Thompson averages 9.9 points, 5.7 boards and 3.1 assists.

Tobias Harris averages 13.3 points, 5.1 boards and 2.5 assists, shooting 46.9% from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Duncan Robinson's numbers on the season are 12.2 points, 2.7 boards and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 45.6% from the floor and 41% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.9 made treys.

Magic Leaders

Paolo Banchero is averaging 22.2 points, 8.4 boards and 5.2 assists for the Magic.

Desmond Bane's numbers on the season are 20.1 points, 4.1 boards and 4.1 assists per game. He is sinking 48.4% of his shots from the field and 39.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 2 triples.

The Magic are getting 11.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Wendell Carter Jr.

Per game, Anthony Black gives the Magic 15 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists, plus 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Magic are receiving 13.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game from Jalen Suggs.

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