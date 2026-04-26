Nuggets vs. Timberwolves NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 27

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Monday, April 27, 2026

Monday, April 27, 2026 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: NBC/Peacock

The Minnesota Timberwolves bring a 1-3 lead into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. The Nuggets are heavy, 10.5-point favorites in the matchup, which airs on NBC/Peacock at 10:30 p.m. ET. The point total for the matchup is set at 222.5.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -10.5 222.5 -500 +385

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nuggets win (60.9%)

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Nuggets have gone 44-38-0 against the spread this season.

The Timberwolves have 38 wins against the spread in 82 games this year.

Nuggets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 52 times this season.

Timberwolves games this year have eclipsed the over/under 45.1% of the time (37 out of 82 games with a set point total).

Denver sports a worse record against the spread in home games (20-21-0) than it does in away games (24-17-0).

In terms of point totals, the Nuggets hit the over less often when playing at home, as they've eclipsed the total 23 times in 41 opportunities this season (56.1%). In road games, they have hit the over 29 times in 41 opportunities (70.7%).

Minnesota's winning percentage against the spread at home is .439 (18-23-0). Away, it is .488 (20-21-0).

Timberwolves games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (14 times out of 41) than on the road (23 of 41) this year.

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic's numbers on the season are 27.7 points, 12.9 boards and 10.7 assists per contest, shooting 56.9% from the floor (10th in league) and 38% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Jamal Murray's numbers on the season are 25.4 points, 4.4 boards and 7.1 assists per game, shooting 48.3% from the field and 43.5% from beyond the arc (seventh in league), with an average of 3.3 made treys (fifth in league).

Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists, shooting 44.7% from the field and 40.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 made treys per contest.

Bruce Brown is averaging 7.9 points, 2.1 assists and 3.9 boards.

Cameron Johnson is averaging 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle averages 21.1 points for the Timberwolves, plus 6.7 boards and 5 assists.

Anthony Edwards averages 28.8 points, 5 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He is also sinking 48.9% of his shots from the field and 39.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 treys per game (third in league).

The Timberwolves receive 10.9 points per game from Rudy Gobert, plus 11.5 boards and 1.7 assists.

Naz Reid averages 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is draining 45.6% of his shots from the floor and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per contest.

Per game, Jaden McDaniels gives the Timberwolves 14.8 points, 4.2 boards and 2.7 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 1 block.

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