Suns vs. Thunder NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 27

Suns vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Monday, April 27, 2026

Monday, April 27, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Peacock and NBC Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder are double-digit 11.5-point favorites in a decisive Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at PHX Arena on Monday, beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBC Sports. The Thunder have a 3-0 lead in the series. The matchup's point total is set at 213.5.

Suns vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -11.5 213.5 -510 +390

Suns vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (57.7%)

Suns vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread 39 times in 82 games with a set spread.

The Suns have 47 wins against the spread in 82 games this season.

This season, Thunder games have hit the over 45 times.

Suns games this season have gone over the point total 37 times in 82 opportunities (45.1%).

Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (20-19-1) than it has in home games (19-23-0).

At home, the Thunder eclipse the total 52.4% of the time (22 of 42 games). They hit the over more often in away games, topping the total in 57.5% of games (23 of 40).

This season, Phoenix is 23-17-1 at home against the spread (.561 winning percentage). Away, it is 24-16-1 ATS (.585).

Suns games have gone above the over/under 36.6% of the time at home (15 of 41), and 53.7% of the time away (22 of 41).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 31.1 points, 4.3 boards and 6.6 assists, shooting 55.3% from the floor and 38.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Chet Holmgren averages 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 55.7% from the floor and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made treys per contest.

Cason Wallace is averaging 8.6 points, 2.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds.

Ajay Mitchell is averaging 13.6 points, 3.6 assists and 3.3 boards.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 9.2 points, 3.5 assists and 9.4 rebounds.

Suns Leaders

Per game, Devin Booker gets the Suns 26.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Collin Gillespie averages 12.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He is also making 41.8% of his shots from the field and 40.1% from 3-point range, with 2.9 treys per contest.

Royce O'Neale's numbers on the season are 9.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is sinking 42% of his shots from the field and 40.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 treys.

The Suns get 20.2 points per game from Dillon Brooks, plus 3.6 boards and 1.8 assists.

Mark Williams averages 11.7 points, 8 rebounds and 1 assists. He is draining 64.4% of his shots from the field.

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