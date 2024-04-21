menu item
Logo
MLB

Matthew Lo
Matthew Lo@holla2mlo
Yesterday's Perfect FanDuel MLB DFS Lineup: Saturday 4/20/24

Have you ever finished a night of daily fantasy and wondered what a perfect FanDuel lineup would look like?

Well, each day here on FanDuel Research, we will share that information with you.

The perfect lineup for yesterday's main slate is listed below.

MLB DFS Perfect Lineup

Player
Position
Salary
PA
H
HR
IP
ER
K
FP
Luis Castillo (SEA)P$9,700 00070958
Julio Rodriguez (SEA)OF$3,600 54000034.2
Cal Raleigh (SEA)C$3,300 54100037.4
Salvador Perez (KC)C$3,300 53100038.7
Jordan Westburg (BAL)SS/3B/2B$3,100 52000022.2
Anthony Santander (BAL)OF/1B$3,000 53000028.2
Daulton Varsho (TOR)OF$2,900 43100043.9
View Full Table

Want to play MLB DFS? Check out FanDuel’s daily fantasy baseball lobby to see all the offerings for today’s slates.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.