Raptors vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 20

Raptors vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 20, 2025

Saturday, December 20, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: NBCS-BOS and TSN

The Toronto Raptors (17-11) are just 2-point underdogs as they look to stop a four-game home losing streak when they host the Boston Celtics (16-11) on Saturday, December 20, 2025 at Scotiabank Arena. The game airs at 7 p.m. ET on NBCS-BOS and TSN. The matchup has an over/under set at 224.5 points.

Raptors vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -2 224.5 -122 +104

Raptors vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (56.9%)

Raptors vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics have covered the spread 15 times in 27 games with a set spread.

The Raptors are 13-15-0 against the spread this year.

Celtics games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 13 times out of 28 chances this season.

Raptors games this year have gone over the total in 11 of 28 opportunities (39.3%).

Boston has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered eight times in 14 opportunities at home, and it has covered seven times in 13 opportunities in road games.

The Celtics have exceeded the total in eight of 14 home games (57.1%), compared to five of 13 road games (38.5%).

Toronto has been better against the spread on the road (9-5-0) than at home (4-10-0) this year.

Raptors games have gone above the over/under more frequently at home (six times out of 14) than on the road (five of 14) this season.

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown is averaging 29.3 points, 6.3 boards and 5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Derrick White's numbers on the season are 18.3 points, 4.1 boards and 5.1 assists per contest, shooting 40.4% from the field and 35.5% from downtown, with an average of 3.3 made 3-pointers (seventh in league).

Payton Pritchard is averaging 16.4 points, 4.3 boards and 5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Neemias Queta averages 9.9 points, 8 boards and 1.6 assists, shooting 65.1% from the floor (fifth in league).

Anfernee Simons averages 13 points, 2.1 boards and 2.4 assists, shooting 43.6% from the floor and 38% from downtown, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes' numbers on the season are 19.8 points, 8 boards and 5.2 assists per contest. He is also draining 50.8% of his shots from the floor and 38.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 triples.

Per game, Brandon Ingram gives the Raptors 22 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Raptors are getting 16.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game from Immanuel Quickley.

Sandro Mamukelashvili averages 10.1 points, 4.5 boards and 1.7 assists. He is sinking 52% of his shots from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.

Jamal Shead averages 6.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists. He is making 36.3% of his shots from the floor and 33% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per game.

