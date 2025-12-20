Arizona vs San Diego State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 20

The Arizona Wildcats (10-0) bring a 10-game win streak into a home matchup with the San Diego State Aztecs (6-3), who have won three straight.

Arizona vs. San Diego State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 20, 2025

Saturday, December 20, 2025 Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Mortgage Matchup Center

Arizona vs. San Diego State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Arizona win (80.2%)

Here's a look at some betting trends for Arizona (-14.5) versus San Diego State on Saturday. The over/under has been set at 153.5 points for this game.

Arizona vs. San Diego State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arizona is 7-3-0 ATS this season.

San Diego State has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.

When playing at home last season, the Wildcats owned a better record against the spread (9-7-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (6-5-0).

Last season, the Aztecs were 6-8-0 at home against the spread (.429 winning percentage). Away, they were 3-7-0 ATS (.300).

Arizona vs. San Diego State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arizona has been named as the moneyline favorite three times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

Oddsmakers have given the Wildcats the best odds of winning they have seen this season with a -1695 moneyline listed for this contest.

San Diego State has been the moneyline underdog three total times this season. San Diego State has gone 1-2 in those games.

The Aztecs have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +890 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Arizona has a 94.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Arizona vs. San Diego State Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, Arizona was the 16th-best squad in college basketball (82.5 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 219th (73.3 points conceded per game).

Arizona was the 14th-best team in the nation in rebounds per game (36.4) and ranked 38th in rebounds allowed (28.6) last season.

Arizona was 32nd in the nation in assists (16.2 per game) last season.

At 11.2 turnovers committed per game and 10.9 turnovers forced last season, Arizona was 186th and 215th in the nation, respectively.

San Diego State was carried by its defense last season, as it ranked 18th-best in college basketball by allowing only 64.6 points per game. It ranked 262nd in college basketball in points scored (70.8 per contest).

San Diego State was 194th in college basketball with 31.6 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 202nd with 31.5 rebounds allowed per contest.

Last year San Diego State ranked 219th in college basketball in assists, delivering 13 per game.

San Diego State committed 10.1 turnovers per game (79th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 12.3 turnovers per contest (85th-ranked).

