Jazz vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 20

Jazz vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 20, 2025

Saturday, December 20, 2025 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: KJZZ, Jazz+, and FDSFL

The Utah Jazz (10-16) are 8-point underdogs against the Orlando Magic (15-12) at Delta Center on Saturday, December 20, 2025. The game starts at 9:30 p.m. ET on KJZZ, Jazz+, and FDSFL. The point total for the matchup is set at 239.5.

Jazz vs. Magic Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -8 239.5 -295 +240

Jazz vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Magic win (63.6%)

Jazz vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Magic have covered the spread in a matchup 12 times this season (12-15-0).

The Jazz have played 26 games, with 15 wins against the spread.

Magic games have gone over the total 15 times out of 26 chances this season.

The Jazz have eclipsed the over/under 65.4% of the time this season (17 of 26 games with a set point total).

Orlando owns a worse record against the spread in home games (6-9-0) than it does on the road (6-6-0).

In home games, the Magic go over the total 46.7% of the time (seven of 15 games). They hit the over more often in away games, topping the total in 66.7% of games (eight of 12).

Against the spread, Utah has been better at home (11-4-0) than on the road (4-7-0).

Jazz games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (11 times out of 15) than away (six of 11) this year.

Magic Leaders

Desmond Bane's numbers on the season are 18.5 points, 4.4 boards and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 44.1% from the field and 34.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Wendell Carter Jr. averages 12.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists, shooting 54.2% from the floor and 44.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made treys per contest.

Anthony Black averages 13.3 points, 4 rebounds and 3.3 assists, shooting 44% from the field and 29.7% from downtown, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Paolo Banchero is averaging 20.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jalen Suggs is averaging 15.4 points, 4.8 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

Jazz Leaders

Per game, Lauri Markkanen gives the Jazz 27.8 points, 7 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocks.

Per game, Keyonte George gets the Jazz 23.9 points, 4 rebounds and 6.8 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Per game, Jusuf Nurkic provides the Jazz 8.7 points, 9.5 boards and 4 assists, plus 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Per game, Kyle Filipowski gets the Jazz 9.8 points, 6.6 boards and 2.2 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Ace Bailey averages 10.4 points, 3.3 boards and 1.7 assists. He is draining 44.2% of his shots from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 treys per game.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.