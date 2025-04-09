Yankees vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9
Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.
On Wednesday in MLB, the New York Yankees are up against the Detroit Tigers.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Yankees vs Tigers Game Info
- New York Yankees (6-5) vs. Detroit Tigers (7-4)
- Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025
- Time: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: FDSDET and Amazon Prime Video
Yankees vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: NYY: (-148) | DET: (+126)
- Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+116) | DET: +1.5 (-140)
- Total: 7 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Yankees vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Yankees) - 1-0, 2.61 ERA vs Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 1-0, 2.38 ERA
The Yankees will give the ball to Max Fried (1-0, 2.61 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Jack Flaherty (1-0, 2.38 ERA). Fried has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Fried's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Flaherty has started two games with set spreads, and the Tigers went 1-1-0. The Tigers were the moneyline underdog for one Flaherty start this season -- they lost.
Yankees vs Tigers Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Yankees win (50.2%)
Yankees vs Tigers Moneyline
- Detroit is the underdog, +126 on the moneyline, while New York is a -148 favorite despite being on the road.
Yankees vs Tigers Spread
- The Yankees are at the Tigers and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Yankees are +116 to cover the runline, with the Tigers being -140.
Yankees vs Tigers Over/Under
- An over/under of 7 has been set for Yankees-Tigers on April 9, with the over being -105 and the under -115.
Bet on New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!
Yankees vs Tigers Betting Trends
- The Yankees have been victorious in six of the nine contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This year New York has won three of five games when listed as at least -148 on the moneyline.
- The Yankees' games have gone over the total in seven of their 11 opportunities.
- The Yankees are 6-5-0 against the spread in their 11 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Tigers have won three of the six games they were the moneyline underdog this season (50%).
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, Detroit has a 2-3 record (winning 40% of its games).
- The Tigers have had an over/under set by bookmakers 11 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in six of those games (6-5-0).
- The Tigers have covered 63.6% of their games this season, going 7-4-0 ATS.
Yankees Player Leaders
- Aaron Judge leads New York with 15 hits, batting .341 this season with nine extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .431 and a slugging percentage of .818.
- Among all qualified hitters, he is 16th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is third in slugging.
- Judge will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a home run, three walks and three RBI.
- Anthony Volpe has three doubles, four home runs and four walks. He's batting .250 and slugging .591 with an on-base percentage of .327.
- His batting average is 83rd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 87th, and his slugging percentage 23rd.
- Trent Grisham is batting .379 with a .724 slugging percentage and nine RBI this year.
- Ben Rice leads New York with an OBP of .447 this season while batting .323 with seven walks and eight runs scored.
- Rice has safely hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a double, a triple and six walks.
Tigers Player Leaders
- Spencer Torkelson has totaled 13 hits with a .643 slugging percentage, both team-best statistics for the Tigers. He's batting .310 and with an on-base percentage of .408.
- He ranks 35th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in MLB.
- Zach McKinstry paces his team with a .447 OBP. He has a batting average of .355 while slugging .516.
- His batting average is 12th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 45th in slugging.
- Kerry Carpenter is hitting .222 with a double, four home runs and a walk.
- Riley Greene leads his team with a .578 slugging percentage.
Yankees vs Tigers Head to Head
- 4/8/2025: 5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 4/7/2025: 6-2 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 8/18/2024: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 8/17/2024: 4-0 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)
- 8/16/2024: 3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 5/5/2024: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 5/4/2024: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 5/3/2024: 2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 9/7/2023: 10-3 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 9/6/2023: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!