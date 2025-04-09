Yankees vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9

Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the New York Yankees are up against the Detroit Tigers.

Yankees vs Tigers Game Info

New York Yankees (6-5) vs. Detroit Tigers (7-4)

Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Wednesday, April 9, 2025 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and Amazon Prime Video

Yankees vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-148) | DET: (+126)

NYY: (-148) | DET: (+126) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+116) | DET: +1.5 (-140)

NYY: -1.5 (+116) | DET: +1.5 (-140) Total: 7 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Yankees vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Yankees) - 1-0, 2.61 ERA vs Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 1-0, 2.38 ERA

The Yankees will give the ball to Max Fried (1-0, 2.61 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Jack Flaherty (1-0, 2.38 ERA). Fried has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Fried's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Flaherty has started two games with set spreads, and the Tigers went 1-1-0. The Tigers were the moneyline underdog for one Flaherty start this season -- they lost.

Yankees vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (50.2%)

Yankees vs Tigers Moneyline

Detroit is the underdog, +126 on the moneyline, while New York is a -148 favorite despite being on the road.

Yankees vs Tigers Spread

The Yankees are at the Tigers and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Yankees are +116 to cover the runline, with the Tigers being -140.

Yankees vs Tigers Over/Under

An over/under of 7 has been set for Yankees-Tigers on April 9, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Yankees vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in six of the nine contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year New York has won three of five games when listed as at least -148 on the moneyline.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in seven of their 11 opportunities.

The Yankees are 6-5-0 against the spread in their 11 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers have won three of the six games they were the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, Detroit has a 2-3 record (winning 40% of its games).

The Tigers have had an over/under set by bookmakers 11 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in six of those games (6-5-0).

The Tigers have covered 63.6% of their games this season, going 7-4-0 ATS.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 15 hits, batting .341 this season with nine extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .431 and a slugging percentage of .818.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 16th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is third in slugging.

Judge will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Anthony Volpe has three doubles, four home runs and four walks. He's batting .250 and slugging .591 with an on-base percentage of .327.

His batting average is 83rd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 87th, and his slugging percentage 23rd.

Trent Grisham is batting .379 with a .724 slugging percentage and nine RBI this year.

Ben Rice leads New York with an OBP of .447 this season while batting .323 with seven walks and eight runs scored.

Rice has safely hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a double, a triple and six walks.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson has totaled 13 hits with a .643 slugging percentage, both team-best statistics for the Tigers. He's batting .310 and with an on-base percentage of .408.

He ranks 35th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in MLB.

Zach McKinstry paces his team with a .447 OBP. He has a batting average of .355 while slugging .516.

His batting average is 12th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 45th in slugging.

Kerry Carpenter is hitting .222 with a double, four home runs and a walk.

Riley Greene leads his team with a .578 slugging percentage.

Yankees vs Tigers Head to Head

4/8/2025: 5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/7/2025: 6-2 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-2 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/18/2024: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/17/2024: 4-0 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

4-0 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 8/16/2024: 3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/5/2024: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/4/2024: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/3/2024: 2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/7/2023: 10-3 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

10-3 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/6/2023: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

