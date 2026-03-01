Lakers vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1

Lakers vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 1, 2026

Sunday, March 1, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and NBCS-CA

The Los Angeles Lakers (35-24) host the Sacramento Kings (14-47) in a matchup of Pacific Division teams at Crypto.com Arena, tipping off at 9:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 1, 2026. The Kings are 13-point underdogs in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season. The point total is set at 233.5 for the matchup.

Lakers vs. Kings Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -13 233.5 -752 +530

Lakers vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lakers win (79.8%)

Lakers vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Lakers have compiled a 30-28-1 record against the spread this season.

The Kings have played 61 games, with 23 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Lakers have hit the over 32 times out of 61 chances this season.

Kings games this season have gone over the total in 30 of 61 opportunities (49.2%).

Los Angeles has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 13 times in 28 games when playing at home, and it has covered 17 times in 31 games when playing on the road.

The Lakers have exceeded the total more consistently at home, hitting the over in 18 of 28 home matchups (64.3%). On the road, they have hit the over in 14 of 31 games (45.2%).

This season, Sacramento is 11-17-1 at home against the spread (.379 winning percentage). Away, it is 12-19-1 ATS (.375).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Kings' games have finished above the over/under at home (48.3%, 14 of 29) than away (50%, 16 of 32).

Lakers Leaders

Luka Doncic averages 32.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.6 assists, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 35.8% from downtown, with 3.7 made 3-pointers per contest (first in NBA).

LeBron James averages 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 7 assists, shooting 49.8% from the field and 31.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made treys per contest.

Deandre Ayton's numbers on the season are 12.8 points, 8.4 boards and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 66.2% from the field (second in league).

Austin Reaves is averaging 24.4 points, 5.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds.

Jake LaRavia is averaging 9.3 points, 4 rebounds and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Kings Leaders

DeMar DeRozan averages 18.4 points, 3 boards and 3.9 assists. He is also draining 49.2% of his shots from the floor.

Russell Westbrook averages 15.3 points, 5.5 boards and 6.3 assists. He is also sinking 43.1% of his shots from the floor and 33.8% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per game.

Maxime Raynaud averages 10.3 points, 7 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He is sinking 55.2% of his shots from the field.

Precious Achiuwa averages 8.1 points, 5.8 boards and 1.2 assists. He is sinking 51.7% of his shots from the field.

The Kings are receiving 12.3 points, 1.9 boards and 2.6 assists per game from Malik Monk.

