Yankees vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 7

The New York Yankees are among the MLB teams playing on Monday, versus the Detroit Tigers.

Yankees vs Tigers Game Info

New York Yankees (6-3) vs. Detroit Tigers (5-4)

Date: Monday, April 7, 2025

Monday, April 7, 2025 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and YES

Yankees vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-156) | DET: (+132)

NYY: (-156) | DET: (+132) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+102) | DET: +1.5 (-122)

NYY: -1.5 (+102) | DET: +1.5 (-122) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Yankees vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodón (Yankees) - 1-1, 3.97 ERA vs Casey Mize (Tigers) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA

The Yankees will call on Carlos Rodon (1-1) versus the Tigers and Casey Mize (1-0). Rodon has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Rodon's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Mize has started only one game with a set spread, which the Tigers covered. The Tigers were named the moneyline underdog for one Mize start this season -- they won.

Yankees vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (54.1%)

Yankees vs Tigers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Yankees vs. Tigers reveal New York as the favorite (-156) and Detroit as the underdog (+132) despite being the home team.

Yankees vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are +1.5 on the spread (-122 to cover), and New York is +102 to cover the runline.

Yankees vs Tigers Over/Under

Yankees versus Tigers on April 7 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -100 and the under set at -122.

Yankees vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in six of the eight contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 3-1 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -156 or more on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in seven of their nine games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Yankees have an against the spread mark of 6-3-0 in nine games with a line this season.

The Tigers have won 40% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (2-3).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer, Detroit has a 1-3 record (winning just 25% of its games).

The Tigers have played in nine games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total six times (6-3-0).

The Tigers are 5-4-0 ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 12 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .892. He's batting .324 with an on-base percentage of .419.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 29th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Anthony Volpe is hitting .297 with three doubles, four home runs and three walks. He's slugging .703 with an on-base percentage of .366.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 44th, his on-base percentage 60th, and his slugging percentage seventh.

Volpe has picked up at least one hit in six games in a row. In his last nine outings he is hitting .297 with three doubles, four home runs, three walks and 12 RBI.

Trent Grisham is batting .455 with a .909 slugging percentage and nine RBI this year.

Grisham heads into this matchup with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .471 with a double, three home runs, two walks and nine RBI.

Jazz Chisholm is batting .237 with a .310 OBP and nine RBI for New York this season.

Chisholm brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .182 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene has accumulated a team-high slugging percentage (.703) and leads the Tigers in hits (13). He's batting .351 and with an on-base percentage of .368.

Including all qualified players in the big leagues, he is 13th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

Spencer Torkelson is hitting .324 with four doubles, two home runs and six walks. He's slugging .618 with an on-base percentage of .439.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 29th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage.

Kerry Carpenter is batting .219 with a double and three home runs.

Zach McKinstry has a triple and six walks while hitting .296.

