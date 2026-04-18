Yankees vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 18

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The New York Yankees will take on the Kansas City Royals in MLB action on Saturday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Royals Game Info

New York Yankees (10-9) vs. Kansas City Royals (7-12)

Date: Saturday, April 18, 2026

Saturday, April 18, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and Royals.TV

Yankees vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-158) | KC: (+134)

NYY: (-158) | KC: (+134) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+134) | KC: +1.5 (-162)

NYY: -1.5 (+134) | KC: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Yankees vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Will Warren (Yankees) - 1-0, 2.45 ERA vs Noah Cameron (Royals) - 1-0, 3.94 ERA

The Yankees will call on Will Warren (1-0) against the Royals and Noah Cameron (1-0). When Warren starts, his team is 2-2-0 against the spread this season. When Warren starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-1. Cameron has started two games with set spreads, and the Royals went 1-1-0. The Royals were the moneyline underdog for two Cameron starts this season -- they split the games.

Yankees vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (62.2%)

Yankees vs Royals Moneyline

Kansas City is a +134 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -158 favorite at home.

Yankees vs Royals Spread

The Royals are at the Yankees, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Royals are +134 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are -162.

Yankees vs Royals Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Yankees-Royals game on April 18, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Royals Betting Trends

The Yankees have won in nine, or 52.9%, of the 17 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

New York has a record of 4-5 when favored by -158 or more this year.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in seven of their 18 opportunities.

The Yankees are 8-10-0 against the spread in their 18 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals have been the underdog on the moneyline nine total times this season. They've gone 3-6 in those games.

Kansas City has not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +134 or longer.

The Royals have played in 18 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total five times (5-13-0).

The Royals have an 8-10-0 record ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice leads New York with 18 hits and an OBP of .457, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .709. He's batting .327.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is fourth in slugging.

Aaron Judge has two doubles, eight home runs and eight walks. He's batting .236 and slugging .597 with an on-base percentage of .321.

His batting average is 105th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 108th, and his slugging percentage 12th.

Judge enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a double, five home runs, a walk and seven RBIs.

Cody Bellinger has 16 hits this season and has a slash line of .246/.346/.354.

Bellinger has recorded a hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Trent Grisham has two home runs, 11 RBI and a batting average of .155 this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Maikel Garcia has put up a slugging percentage of .413 and has 20 hits, both team-best numbers for the Royals. He's batting .267 and with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 65th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 91st and he is 79th in slugging.

Bobby Witt Jr.'s .361 OBP and .347 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .278.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 53rd in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 120th in slugging percentage.

Kyle Isbel is batting .295 with a double, two home runs and four walks.

Jonathan India is batting .174 with a double, two home runs and eight walks.

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