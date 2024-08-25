Yankees vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 25

Odds updated as of 1:11 p.m.

The MLB slate on Sunday includes the New York Yankees facing the Colorado Rockies.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Yankees vs Rockies Game Info

New York Yankees (76-54) vs. Colorado Rockies (48-82)

Date: Sunday, August 25, 2024

Sunday, August 25, 2024 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES

Yankees vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-255) | COL: (+210)

NYY: (-255) | COL: (+210) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-132) | COL: +1.5 (+110)

NYY: -1.5 (-132) | COL: +1.5 (+110) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Yankees vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Marcus Stroman (Yankees) - 8-6, 3.82 ERA vs Austin Gomber (Rockies) - 4-8, 4.64 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Marcus Stroman (8-6, 3.82 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Austin Gomber (4-8, 4.64 ERA). Stroman's team is 11-12-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Stroman's team has been victorious in 56.2% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 9-7. The Rockies have a 13-11-0 record against the spread in Gomber's starts. The Rockies are 10-14 in Gomber's 24 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Yankees vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (66.9%)

Yankees vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Yankees-Rockies, New York is the favorite at -255, and Colorado is +210 playing on the road.

Yankees vs Rockies Spread

The Yankees are hosting the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs (-132 to cover) on the runline. Colorado is +110 to cover.

Yankees vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for the Yankees versus Rockies game on August 25 has been set at 9, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Yankees have been favorites in 98 games this season and have come away with the win 55 times (56.1%) in those contests.

This year New York has won seven of 10 games when listed as at least -255 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over in 70 of their 127 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Yankees have posted a record of 64-63-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies are 47-80 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37% of those games).

Colorado has a record of 3-6 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +210 or longer (33.3%).

The Rockies have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 128 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 66 of those games (66-61-1).

The Rockies have a 63-65-0 record against the spread this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.464), slugging percentage (.725) and total hits (151) this season. He has a .332 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks second in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Juan Soto is batting .297 with 25 doubles, four triples, 36 home runs and 107 walks. He's slugging .600 with an on-base percentage of .427.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 11th in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.

Jazz Chisholm has collected 116 base hits, an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .444 this season.

Anthony Volpe is batting .249 with a .301 OBP and 47 RBI for New York this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Brenton Doyle has 123 hits, a team-best for the Rockies. He's batting .269 and slugging .469 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average is 39th, his on-base percentage is 57th, and he is 30th in slugging.

Ezequiel Tovar leads his team with a .457 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .271 with an on-base percentage of .297.

He is currently 35th in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Ryan McMahon has put up a team-high .333 on-base percentage.

Charlie Blackmon is batting .248 with 19 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 32 walks.

Yankees vs Rockies Head to Head

8/24/2024: 9-2 COL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

9-2 COL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 8/23/2024: 3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)

3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280) 7/16/2023: 8-7 COL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

8-7 COL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 7/15/2023: 6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/14/2023: 7-2 COL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.