North Carolina vs East Carolina College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 22

The North Carolina Tar Heels (11-1) hope to build on a nine-game home win streak when they host the East Carolina Pirates (5-7) on December 22, 2025.

North Carolina vs. East Carolina Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, December 22, 2025

Monday, December 22, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Arena: Dean E. Smith Center

North Carolina vs. East Carolina Picks and Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina win (97.6%)

See these betting insights and trends before you bet on Monday's North Carolina-East Carolina spread (North Carolina -27.5) or over/under (144.5 points).

North Carolina vs. East Carolina: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

North Carolina has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

East Carolina has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover eight times.

The Tar Heels had a better record against the spread at home (7-8-0) than they did in road games (4-8-0) last season.

The Pirates were better against the spread on the road (5-5-0) than at home (7-9-0) last season.

North Carolina vs. East Carolina: Moneyline Betting Stats

North Carolina has been named as the moneyline favorite nine times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Tar Heels have been listed as a favorite of -33333 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

East Carolina has yet to win a game it played as the moneyline underdog this season, going 1-1.

The Pirates have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +4000 or longer.

North Carolina has an implied victory probability of 99.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

North Carolina vs. East Carolina Head-to-Head Comparison

North Carolina has a +184 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.3 points per game. It is putting up 79.9 points per game to rank 126th in college basketball and is allowing 64.6 per outing to rank 22nd in college basketball.

Caleb Wilson ranks 40th in the country with a team-leading 19.7 points per game.

East Carolina has been outscored by 5.9 points per game (posting 68.4 points per game, 332nd in college basketball, while allowing 74.3 per contest, 202nd in college basketball) and has a -71 scoring differential.

Joran Riley paces East Carolina, scoring 21.7 points per game (10th in college basketball).

The Tar Heels are 14th in college basketball at 38.8 rebounds per game. That's 9.9 more than the 28.9 their opponents average.

Wilson's 10.8 rebounds per game lead the Tar Heels and rank ninth in college basketball action.

The Pirates grab 32.0 rebounds per game (243rd in college basketball) while allowing 30.6 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 1.4 boards per game.

Giovanni Emejuru leads the team with 9.2 rebounds per game (33rd in college basketball).

North Carolina averages 102.1 points per 100 possessions (96th in college basketball), while giving up 82.5 points per 100 possessions (27th in college basketball).

The Pirates average 87.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (337th in college basketball), and allow 94.6 points per 100 possessions (239th in college basketball).

