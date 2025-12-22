FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NFL

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Week 17 NFL Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Each Game

The Christmas Day NFL slate may not be as magical as it looked heading into the season, but Saturday helps make up for it with two huge games.

What do the betting odds say we should expect for each contest on this week's docket?

Here are FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds for each game in Week 17.

Week 17 NFL Odds and Predictions

Cowboys at Commanders Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Dallas Cowboys
@
Washington Commanders
Dec 25 6:01pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Lions at Vikings Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Detroit Lions
@
Minnesota Vikings
Dec 25 9:31pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Broncos at Chiefs Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Denver Broncos
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Dec 26 1:16am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Texans at Chargers Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Houston Texans
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Dec 27 9:31pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Ravens at Packers Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Baltimore Ravens
@
Green Bay Packers
Dec 28 1:01am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Patriots at Jets Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

New England Patriots
@
New York Jets
Dec 28 6:01pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Cardinals at Bengals Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Arizona Cardinals
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Dec 28 6:01pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Steelers at Browns Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Pittsburgh Steelers
@
Cleveland Browns
Dec 28 6:01pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Saints at Titans Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

New Orleans Saints
@
Tennessee Titans
Dec 28 6:01pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Jaguars at Colts Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Jacksonville Jaguars
@
Indianapolis Colts
Dec 28 6:01pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Buccaneers at Dolphins Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
Miami Dolphins
Dec 28 6:01pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Seahawks at Panthers Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Seattle Seahawks
@
Carolina Panthers
Dec 28 6:01pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Giants at Raiders Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

New York Giants
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Dec 28 9:06pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Eagles at Bills Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Philadelphia Eagles
@
Buffalo Bills
Dec 28 9:26pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Bears at 49ers Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Chicago Bears
@
San Francisco 49ers
Dec 29 1:21am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Rams at Falcons Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Los Angeles Rams
@
Atlanta Falcons
Dec 30 1:16am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

