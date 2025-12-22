BYU vs Eastern Washington College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 22

The Eastern Washington Eagles (2-10) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the BYU Cougars (11-1) on December 22, 2025 at Marriott Center.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

BYU vs. Eastern Washington Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, December 22, 2025

Monday, December 22, 2025 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Arena: Marriott Center

BYU vs. Eastern Washington Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: BYU win (98.4%)

Before you bet on Monday's BYU-Eastern Washington spread (BYU -35.5) or total (161.5 points), take a look at the betting insights and trends below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

BYU vs. Eastern Washington: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

BYU has compiled a 7-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

Eastern Washington has covered five times in 11 chances against the spread this season.

Against the spread last season, the Cougars played better when playing at home, covering 10 times in 16 home games, and six times in 11 road games.

Against the spread last season, the Eagles had an identical winning percentage (.250) at home (3-9-0 record) and away (4-12-0).

BYU vs. Eastern Washington Head-to-Head Comparison

BYU has a +242 scoring differential, topping opponents by 20.2 points per game. It is putting up 85.6 points per game to rank 50th in college basketball and is allowing 65.4 per contest to rank 28th in college basketball.

AJ Dybantsa's 22.3 points per game lead BYU and are fifth in college basketball.

Eastern Washington puts up 77.4 points per game (188th in college basketball) while giving up 84.7 per contest (350th in college basketball). It has a -87 scoring differential and has been outscored by 7.3 points per game.

Isaiah Moses' 17.6 points per game leads Eastern Washington and ranks 99th in the nation.

The Cougars rank 81st in college basketball at 35.6 rebounds per game. That's 6.6 more than the 29.0 their opponents average.

Keba Keita is 111th in college basketball action with 7.5 rebounds per game to lead the Cougars.

The Eagles lose the rebound battle by 1.8 boards on average. They record 29.5 rebounds per game, 316th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 31.3.

Alton Hamilton IV leads the Eagles with 5.8 rebounds per game (342nd in college basketball).

BYU averages 108.0 points per 100 possessions on offense (37th in college basketball), and gives up 82.5 points per 100 possessions (27th in college basketball).

The Eagles' 95.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 212th in college basketball, and the 104.9 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 353rd in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!