3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Monday 12/22/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA player prop projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA Betting Picks for Today

Dallas Mavericks at New Orleans Pelicans

No team in the NBA allows a higher three-point attempt rate than the New Orleans Pelicans do, and that pushes me toward PJ Washington to make multiple treys today.

The Pels are surrendering a three-point attempt rate of 46.2%, tops in the league. They're giving up the fifth-most made threes per game to power forwards (2.8).

Washington has been a little off from beyond the arc this campaign, making just 33.0% of his three-point tries after shooting 38.1% from deep a year ago. He's shown he can take advantage of this matchup, though. Over his past four games against the Pels, Washington is averaging 3.2 made triples per game.

Facing a Pelicans squad that gives up a lot of threes and is also just bad on D overall -- 28th in defensive rating -- Washington can drill at least two threes today.

Utah Jazz at Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are one of the league's best first-quarter teams, especially in Denver, and the Utah Jazz are one of the worst first-quarter teams. Denver can light up the scoreboard early tonight at home.

In the first quarter at home this year, Denver ranks fifth in net rating (+15.0), including fourth in offensive rating. The Nuggets' starting five can be lethal in the opening frame -- due in no small part to Nikola Jokic typically playing the whole first stanza.

The Jazz are at the other end of the spectrum. On the road in the first quarter this year, Utah is dead last in net rating (-30.7) and next to last in defensive rating. They should be in a lot of trouble from the jump in Denver -- especially if Lauri Markkanen (questionable) sits.

While I'm somewhat interested in Denver (-3.5) to cover the first-quarter spread, I prefer to back the Nugs to net at least 33 points in the first 12 minutes.

Detroit Pistons at Portland Trail Blazers

A matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers sets up well for Cade Cunningham, and I'm intrigued by his triple-double odds.

Over the last 15 games, Portland is allowing the seventh-most assists per night to PGs (9.3), and Cade is -106 to notch at least 10 assists. He's also -6000 to score at least 15 points.

So, while Cunningham is far from a sure thing to notch double-digit dimes, rebounds are likely to be the biggest hurdle to a triple-double as Cade is +400 to pull down at least 10 rebounds. Portland can help there as the Blazers have allowed the 11th-most rebounds per game to point guards (6.5) over their past 15 games.

Cunningham has also been active on the glass recently, snagging exactly 10 boards in two straight. He's probably going to get plenty of run, too, as he's played at least 36 minutes in three consecutive games, including a 45-minute outing two games ago.

In a game with a 234.5-point total and 6.5-point spread against a team that is 23rd in defensive rating, Cunningham can fill up the stat sheet. I find these +600 odds appealing.

