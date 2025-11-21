3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Friday 11/21/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA player prop projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA Betting Picks for Today

Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors

This is a dream matchup for Jakob Poeltl, and I'm intrigued by his +130 double-double odds.

The Washington Wizards are getting pulverized by centers, allowing the most rebounds per game to the position (17.7) as well as the second-most points per game (25.9).

Poeltl is averaging 12.0 points per night and is listed at -390 to score 10-plus points today. He's netted double-digit points in six straight games.

The biggest hurdle to a double-double is likely to be rebounds as he's averaging 7.5 per game and is -113 to notch 10-plus boards in this one. Poeltl has pulled down at least eight rebounds in five of his past six outings, and this forgiving matchup can help him snag a couple more rebounds than usual.

Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics

At first glance, this spread felt a little too lopsided. But the more I dug into it, the more I ended up liking the Boston Celtics to cover.

Despite losing a lot of talent from last year's squad, the Celtics have been pretty good. An 8-7 record looks meh, but Boston is eighth in net rating (+5.4), checking in sixth in offensive rating and 11th in defensive rating. They're just a solid all-around team.

The Brooklyn Nets are very much not that. Brooklyn sits 26th in net rating (-11.6) and ranks in the bottom seven in both offensive rating and defensive rating, including being dead last in defensive rating.

Across the Celtics' seven home games this year, three of them have been wins of 20-plus points, including recent 31-point and 29-point wins over the Memphis Grizzlies and Wizards, respectively. They can rack up another comfy win tonight against the Nets.

Miami Heat at Chicago Bulls

Despite not being a high-volume three-point shooter, Matas Buzelis is in a good spot to nail multiple triples tonight in a date with the Miami Heat.

Buzelis is making a jump in his second campaign. After averaging 8.7 points, 3.5 boards and shooting 36.1% from three as a rookie, Buzelis is scoring 14.7 points per game while grabbing 5.6 rebounds and making 40.3% of his three-pointers.

He's upped his three-point volume to 4.4 per game and is averaging 1.8 makes per night.

The Heat are an excellent matchup for him. Miami lets up the second-highest three-point attempt rate (46.5%) and is allowing small forwards to make 3.4 trifectas per game, the third-most.

Buzelis has hit multiple threes in 10 of his past 12 games, and these -130 odds may be selling him short a bit.

