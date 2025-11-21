5 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Week 12

The Week 12 NFL slate is filled with some big spreads, but there are still some fun spots we can turn from a prop perspective.

NFL Prop Picks for Week 12

Although Kayshon Boutte is coming off a hamstring strain, he's practicing in full and was able to log limited practices leading into Week 11. That's enough for me to expect his typical role, which would make him a value at this number.

Boutte has been the New England Patriots' best deep threat this year. Prior to his Week 9 injury, he led the team with a 35.4% deep target share (more than 15 yards downfield). And Drake Maye was efficient on those looks. His Passing Net Expected Points (NEP, numberFire's EPA metric) while throwing to Boutte is higher than any other player on the team.

As a result of that efficiency, Boutte has hit 50 receiving yards in 4 of his 8 games this year, including 3 straight prior to the injury. When you put that up against a brutal Cincinnati Bengals defense, Boutte's alt markets are worth a sniff.

The Chicago Bears' offensive line is kicking booty right now, leading to reliable production from D'Andre Swift.

Even without the world's most talented running-back room, the Bears are currently fifth in the league in explosive run rate by running backs (after adjusting for schedule). They're also seventh in success rate by backs, so it's not just the long gains lifting them.

As a result, Swift has gone over this rushing plus receiving mark in 5 of 9 games this year, including 4 of his past 5 and both since returning from injury. His snap rate in those two games is actually up from where it was the two games prior to his absence, so he has properly fended off Kyle Monangai for now.

The Pittsburgh Steelers' defense is trending up but still not one we need to fear, so I like getting exposure to Swift -- and the Bears' o-line -- via this number.

We haven't seen vintage Lamar Jackson as a rusher since his hamstring injury, and the setup entering this game lead me to think we won't see it here, either.

Jackson has played three games since the injury. His rushing outputs in those are 14, 36, and 10. The 10 came last week in a neutral script against the Cleveland Browns, so things haven't trended up as he has gotten further removed from the absence.

We also might not need to see vintage Lamar here. The Baltimore Ravens are favored by 13.5 against a New York Jets team missing its two best defensive players and its best skill player on offense. That's not a great recipe for full pedal to the metal.

Finally, the Ravens have a massive game on Thanksgiving against a Bengals team that may now have Joe Burrow in the mix. If they can, they should want to take things easy on both Jackson and Derrick Henry in order to have them as fresh as possible for Thursday.

That could lead to targeting overs on players like Keaton Mitchell (and I do like his rushing prop at 17.5), but the best market in my eyes is betting against Jackson suddenly going back to his legs.

The Tennessee Titans' offense their past three games has been... kinda okay? They're worth a deeper look, at least, and Chimere Dike is a big part of the equation.

The Titans' offense has exceeded expectations (relative to the opposing defense) through the air on early downs only three times this year. Those have been the past three games. They haven't been great, and late downs have still been an adventure, but it's progress.

Dike's good to go after leaving mid-game Week 11, but the rest of the receiver corps is dust with Calvin Ridley out and Elic Ayomanor dealing with a hamstring injury.

Since topping a 50% snap rate for the first time in Week 5, Dike is averaging 1.46 yards per route run, and he played nearly every snap in Weeks 8 and 9. He's becoming a key cog in this offense, and they're going to need him Sunday.

If you want a bigger swing, I do show a bit of value on Dike's anytime touchdown odds at +500. This one doesn't require the Titans to find the end zone, though, so it's my preferred way to buy into a fun rookie.

This is a big number for a quarterback who didn't want to run much in college. Thus, even with the potential for pressure, I side with this under on Shedeur Sanders.

Across Sanders' four years in college, 38.1% of his rush attempts were sacks. To provide some context on that number, only 18.8% of Jaxson Dart's rush attempts in college were sacks. This is not an indictment of Sanders, in any way; it's just to show that scrambles and designed runs weren't a big part of the equation.

This also isn't a spot where I'd expect a spike. Even with Maxx Crosby, the Las Vegas Raiders have the league's second-lowest schedule-adjusted pressure rate, leading to the fourth-lowest scramble rate for opposing quarterbacks. You can hang in the pocket against this defense, meshing with Sanders' preferred method of attack.

Finally, I'd expect the Cleveland Browns to lean on Quinshon Judkins for as long as possible, and with the spread at just 3.5 points, that could last the entire game. There just seem to be too many obstacles standing in Sanders' way for rushing production, creating value in the under.

