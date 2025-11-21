3 Best NFL Same Game Parlay Bets for Week 12

Looking for a new way to bet on the NFL this season? A Same Game Parlay (SGP) via the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook might be the answer.

NFL SGP Bets to Target: Week 12

Jets at Ravens

Jets +13.5 (-106)

Total Over 44.5 (-110)

Breece Hall Anytime Touchdown (+135)

To justify this parlay, we need to make just one assumption, and it's one that's probably not a huge leap: that Tyrod Taylor is a slight upgrade over Justin Fields.

Taylor isn't as dynamic with his legs at this point in his career, but he did post solid efficiency numbers in a short stint as starter with the New York Giants back in 2023. That team also had a black hole at pass-catcher, allowing us to take some solace with Garrett Wilson sidelined.

If Taylor can generate scoring chances, Breece Hall will benefit. His red-zone snap rate is up to 64.6% in the games since Braelon Allen's injury after it was at 34.6% before. I've got Hall at +130 to score in this game, making that leg a slim value by itself. But if we assume the Jets cover and push this game toward the over, Hall should be a big part of the equation.

Eagles at Cowboys

Cowboys +3.5 (-122)

Javonte Williams Over 65.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Dallas Goedert Over 32.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

My betting model is showing a lot of value on the Dallas Cowboys, and if they can generate a neutral or positive script, things should set up well for Javonte Williams and Dallas Goedert.

The value in the Cowboys is pretty simple: their offense has been more efficient than the Philadelphia Eagles' this year, and they're at home. For me, that's enough to justify backing them, even if the Eagles' defense is dominating right now.

If they can keep things tight, that will set up well for Williams, who is the lone ranger in the Cowboys' backfield. He has had more than 65.5 yards in 7 of 10 games this year, and his highest snap rate of the season came in Week 9. They have no alternatives, so as long as the game is tight, he's getting usage.

As for Goedert, he has a 21.2% target share this year in games he has played, helping him top this number in 5 of 9 games. A tighter script would prevent the Eagles from just sitting on the ball to drain clock, upping the odds that Goedert gets in the mix.

Overall, I just think the market is too low on the Cowboys, and this SGP would benefit from a close game or a Cowboys win.

Jaguars at Cardinals

Cardinals +2.5 (+100)

Total Under 47.5 (-115)

Jacoby Brissett Anytime Touchdown (+550)

Adding an anytime touchdown bet to an SGP with the under is potentially foolish, but I like all of these bets individually, and we are getting extra cushion in the payout thanks to the inverse correlation. It's a fun dart throw to have.

The first two legs both stem from skepticism of the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense. Even after a good showing last week, they're still numberFire's 20th-ranked schedule-adjusted offense. They've lacked the consistency necessary justify to being nearly three-point road favorites against a mediocre team.

The final leg is something we discussed in laying out my favorite anytime touchdowns of the week: the market is underrating Jacoby Brissett's sneaking ability. He has been used at times as a sneak mercenary even when he wasn't starting, and he had a touchdown with his legs three games ago. If they get another opportunity at the goal line, he's a threat to plunge across himself.

You can definitely reconfigure things to omit the two uncorrelated legs, and maybe that's the wiser path. I'm willing to take on some risk, though, given the payout tied to it at this number.

