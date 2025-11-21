Islanders vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 22

The NHL's Saturday slate includes the New York Islanders facing the St. Louis Blues.

Islanders vs Blues Game Info

New York Islanders (12-7-2) vs. St. Louis Blues (6-9-6)

Date: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Blues Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Islanders (-128) Blues (+106) 5.5 Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Blues Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Islanders win (57.3%)

Islanders vs Blues Puck Line

The Islanders are 1.5-goal favorites against the Blues. The Islanders are +194 to cover the spread, and the Blues are -245.

Islanders vs Blues Over/Under

The Islanders-Blues matchup on Nov. 22 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -142 and the under is +116.

Islanders vs Blues Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -128 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +106 underdog on the road.

