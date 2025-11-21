NHL
Islanders vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 22
The NHL's Saturday slate includes the New York Islanders facing the St. Louis Blues.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Islanders vs Blues Game Info
- New York Islanders (12-7-2) vs. St. Louis Blues (6-9-6)
- Date: Saturday, November 22, 2025
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Islanders vs Blues Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Islanders (-128)
|Blues (+106)
|5.5
|Islanders (-1.5)
Islanders vs Blues Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Islanders win (57.3%)
Islanders vs Blues Puck Line
- The Islanders are 1.5-goal favorites against the Blues. The Islanders are +194 to cover the spread, and the Blues are -245.
Islanders vs Blues Over/Under
- The Islanders-Blues matchup on Nov. 22 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -142 and the under is +116.
Islanders vs Blues Moneyline
- New York is the favorite, -128 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +106 underdog on the road.