NFL

Best Any Time Touchdown Bets for Every Week 12 NFL Game

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

One touchdown prop recommendation is cool.

Two? Even better.

But what about a touchdown bet for every game?

Let's party.

We talked to FanDuel's Minty Bets and got her to lay out her favorite touchdown bet from every remaining Week 12 game.

Week 12 Any Time TD Picks

Colts at Chiefs

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Tyler Warren

Patriots at Bengals

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Tee Higgins

Steelers at Bears

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Kyle Monangai

Jets at Ravens

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Isaiah Likely

Seahawks at Titans

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Zach Charbonnet

Giants at Lions

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Jameson Williams

Vikings at Packers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Romeo Doubs

Browns at Raiders

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Shedeur Sanders

Jaguars at Cardinals

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Jakobi Meyers

Falcons at Saints

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Kyle Pitts

Eagles at Cowboys

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Jake Ferguson

Buccaneers at Rams

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Davis Allen

Panthers at 49ers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
George Kittle

