Best Any Time Touchdown Bets for Every Week 12 NFL Game

One touchdown prop recommendation is cool.

Two? Even better.

But what about a touchdown bet for every game?

Let's party.

We talked to FanDuel's Minty Bets and got her to lay out her favorite touchdown bet from every remaining Week 12 game.

Week 12 Any Time TD Picks

Colts at Chiefs

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Tyler Warren +190 View more odds in Sportsbook

Patriots at Bengals

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Tee Higgins +115 View more odds in Sportsbook

Steelers at Bears

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Kyle Monangai +200 View more odds in Sportsbook

Jets at Ravens

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Isaiah Likely +250 View more odds in Sportsbook

Seahawks at Titans

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Zach Charbonnet +105 View more odds in Sportsbook

Giants at Lions

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Jameson Williams +155 View more odds in Sportsbook

Vikings at Packers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Romeo Doubs +160 View more odds in Sportsbook

Browns at Raiders

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Shedeur Sanders +500 View more odds in Sportsbook

Jaguars at Cardinals

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Jakobi Meyers +160 View more odds in Sportsbook

Falcons at Saints

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Kyle Pitts +240 View more odds in Sportsbook

Eagles at Cowboys

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Jake Ferguson +210 View more odds in Sportsbook

Buccaneers at Rams

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Davis Allen +390 View more odds in Sportsbook

Panthers at 49ers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer George Kittle +130 View more odds in Sportsbook

