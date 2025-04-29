Yankees vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 29

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the New York Yankees take on the Baltimore Orioles.

Yankees vs Orioles Game Info

New York Yankees (17-12) vs. Baltimore Orioles (11-17)

Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Tuesday, April 29, 2025 Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and YES

Yankees vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-154) | BAL: (+130)

NYY: (-154) | BAL: (+130) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-100) | BAL: +1.5 (-120)

NYY: -1.5 (-100) | BAL: +1.5 (-120) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Yankees vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodón (Yankees) - 3-3, 3.50 ERA vs Kyle Gibson (Orioles) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (3-3) to the mound, while Kyle Gibson will take the ball for the Orioles. Rodon's team is 2-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Rodon's team is 3-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Gibson and his team were moneyline underdogs in every game he pitched a season ago.

Yankees vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (53.1%)

Yankees vs Orioles Moneyline

New York is a -154 favorite on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a +130 underdog at home.

Yankees vs Orioles Spread

The Yankees are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Orioles. The Yankees are -100 to cover the spread, while the Orioles are -120.

Yankees vs Orioles Over/Under

The Yankees-Orioles contest on April 29 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Yankees vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (65.2%) in those games.

New York has a record of 8-2 when favored by -154 or more this year.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 13 of their 28 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Yankees are 13-15-0 against the spread in their 28 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles have won six of the 13 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (46.2%).

Baltimore has played as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Orioles have combined with opponents to go over the total 14 times this season for a 14-12-2 record against the over/under.

The Orioles have covered only 35.7% of their games this season, going 10-18-0 ATS.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.496), slugging percentage (.703) and total hits (45) this season. He has a .405 batting average.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he is first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Judge will look for his 10th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .415 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and six RBI.

Ben Rice has four doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks. He's batting .259 and slugging .541 with an on-base percentage of .370.

Among qualifiers, he is 62nd in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage.

Anthony Volpe has 24 hits this season and has a slash line of .229/.322/.448.

Volpe has recorded a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Trent Grisham has seven home runs, 14 RBI and a batting average of .306 this season.

Grisham takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .300 with three home runs, three walks and three RBI.

Orioles Player Leaders

Cedric Mullins has a team-best OBP (.432) and slugging percentage (.551), and leads the Orioles in hits (26, while batting .292).

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 25th, his on-base percentage is fifth, and he is 12th in slugging.

Ryan O'Hearn has three doubles, five home runs and seven walks while batting .300. He's slugging .557 with an on-base percentage of .372.

Adley Rutschman is hitting .213 with two doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.

Ramon Urias has two doubles, a home run and eight walks while hitting .297.

Yankees vs Orioles Head to Head

4/28/2025: 4-3 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/26/2024: 10-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

10-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/25/2024: 9-7 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-7 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/24/2024: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/14/2024: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/13/2024: 6-1 NYY (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 NYY (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/12/2024: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/20/2024: 17-5 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

17-5 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/19/2024: 7-6 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-6 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/18/2024: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

