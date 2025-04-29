Yankees vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 29
In MLB action on Tuesday, the New York Yankees take on the Baltimore Orioles.
Yankees vs Orioles Game Info
- New York Yankees (17-12) vs. Baltimore Orioles (11-17)
- Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025
- Time: 6:35 p.m. ET
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Coverage: MASN and YES
Yankees vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: NYY: (-154) | BAL: (+130)
- Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-100) | BAL: +1.5 (-120)
- Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Yankees vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodón (Yankees) - 3-3, 3.50 ERA vs Kyle Gibson (Orioles) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (3-3) to the mound, while Kyle Gibson will take the ball for the Orioles. Rodon's team is 2-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Rodon's team is 3-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Gibson and his team were moneyline underdogs in every game he pitched a season ago.
Yankees vs Orioles Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Yankees win (53.1%)
Yankees vs Orioles Moneyline
- New York is a -154 favorite on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a +130 underdog at home.
Yankees vs Orioles Spread
- The Yankees are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Orioles. The Yankees are -100 to cover the spread, while the Orioles are -120.
Yankees vs Orioles Over/Under
- The Yankees-Orioles contest on April 29 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.
Yankees vs Orioles Betting Trends
- The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (65.2%) in those games.
- New York has a record of 8-2 when favored by -154 or more this year.
- The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 13 of their 28 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Yankees are 13-15-0 against the spread in their 28 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Orioles have won six of the 13 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (46.2%).
- Baltimore has played as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.
- The Orioles have combined with opponents to go over the total 14 times this season for a 14-12-2 record against the over/under.
- The Orioles have covered only 35.7% of their games this season, going 10-18-0 ATS.
Yankees Player Leaders
- Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.496), slugging percentage (.703) and total hits (45) this season. He has a .405 batting average.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, he is first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.
- Judge will look for his 10th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .415 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and six RBI.
- Ben Rice has four doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks. He's batting .259 and slugging .541 with an on-base percentage of .370.
- Among qualifiers, he is 62nd in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage.
- Anthony Volpe has 24 hits this season and has a slash line of .229/.322/.448.
- Volpe has recorded a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI.
- Trent Grisham has seven home runs, 14 RBI and a batting average of .306 this season.
- Grisham takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .300 with three home runs, three walks and three RBI.
Orioles Player Leaders
- Cedric Mullins has a team-best OBP (.432) and slugging percentage (.551), and leads the Orioles in hits (26, while batting .292).
- Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 25th, his on-base percentage is fifth, and he is 12th in slugging.
- Ryan O'Hearn has three doubles, five home runs and seven walks while batting .300. He's slugging .557 with an on-base percentage of .372.
- Adley Rutschman is hitting .213 with two doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.
- Ramon Urias has two doubles, a home run and eight walks while hitting .297.
Yankees vs Orioles Head to Head
- 4/28/2025: 4-3 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 9/26/2024: 10-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
- 9/25/2024: 9-7 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 9/24/2024: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 7/14/2024: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 7/13/2024: 6-1 NYY (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 7/12/2024: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 6/20/2024: 17-5 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 6/19/2024: 7-6 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 6/18/2024: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
