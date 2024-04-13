Yankees vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 14

Odds updated as of 11:26 AM

The New York Yankees are among the MLB squads playing on Sunday, up against the Cleveland Guardians.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Guardians Game Info

New York Yankees (12-3) vs. Cleveland Guardians (9-5)

Date: Sunday, April 14, 2024

Sunday, April 14, 2024 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: BSGL

Yankees vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-134) | CLE: (+114)

NYY: (-134) | CLE: (+114) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+122) | CLE: +1.5 (-146)

NYY: -1.5 (+122) | CLE: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Yankees vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nestor Cortes Jr. (Yankees) - 1-1, 3.50 ERA vs Logan Allen (Guardians) - 2-0, 4.60 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Nestor Cortes Jr. (1-1) versus the Guardians and Logan Allen (2-0). Cortes' team is 2-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Cortes' team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Guardians are 2-1-0 ATS in Allen's three starts that had a set spread. The Guardians were the underdog on the moneyline for one Allen start this season -- they won.

Yankees vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (51.1%)

Yankees vs Guardians Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Yankees-Guardians, New York is the favorite at -134, and Cleveland is +114 playing at home.

Yankees vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are hosting the Yankees, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Guardians are +122 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are -146.

Yankees vs Guardians Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Yankees-Guardians on April 14, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in nine games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (77.8%) in those games.

New York has a record of 3-2 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -134 or more on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in four of their 15 opportunities.

In 15 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 8-7-0 against the spread.

The Guardians have won four of the five games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (80%).

Cleveland has played three times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, and earned a victory in each game.

In the 14 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Guardians, they have combined with opponents to go over the total eight times (8-5-1).

The Guardians have a 9-5-0 record ATS this season (covering 64.3% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York OPS (1.002) this season. He has a .333 batting average, an on-base percentage of .458, and a slugging percentage of .544.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 19th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.

Anthony Volpe has three doubles, two home runs and nine walks. He's batting .353 and slugging .529 with an on-base percentage of .450.

His batting average ranks 11th among qualified players, his on-base percentage eighth, and his slugging percentage 38th.

Alex Verdugo has 12 hits this season and has a slash line of .235/.344/.412.

Verdugo takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .438 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and two RBI.

Oswaldo Cabrera has been key for New York with 13 hits, an OBP of .378 plus a slugging percentage of .585.

Cabrera takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Guardians Player Leaders

Josh Naylor has racked up 15 hits with a .446 on-base percentage, leading the Guardians in both statistics. He's batting .341 and slugging .682.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 17th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 10th and he is eighth in slugging.

Steven Kwan is slugging .508 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .381 with an on-base percentage of .400.

Including all qualified players, he ranks second in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage.

Jose Ramirez has two doubles, a triple, two home runs and a walk while batting .234.

Andres Gimenez has five doubles, a triple and three walks while batting .315.

Yankees vs Guardians Head to Head

4/13/2024: 8-2 NYY (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-2 NYY (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/13/2024: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/3/2023: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/2/2023: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/1/2023: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 10/18/2022: 5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 10/16/2022: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 10/15/2022: 6-5 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-5 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 10/14/2022: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 10/11/2022: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!