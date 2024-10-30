Yankees vs Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for World Series Game 5 on Oct. 30

Odds updated as of 4:11 p.m.

The New York Yankees versus the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the World Series is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Yankees vs Dodgers Game Info

New York Yankees (94-68) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64)

Date: Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

8:08 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: FOX

Yankees vs Dodgers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-144) | LAD: (+122)

NYY: (-144) | LAD: (+122) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+134) | LAD: +1.5 (-162)

NYY: -1.5 (+134) | LAD: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Yankees vs Dodgers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole (Yankees) - 8-5, 3.41 ERA vs Jack Flaherty (Dodgers) - 13-7, 3.17 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Gerrit Cole (8-5, 3.41 ERA) versus the Dodgers and Jack Flaherty (13-7, 3.17 ERA). Cole and his team are 11-9-0 ATS this season when he starts. Cole's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 12-6. The Dodgers have a 17-15-0 ATS record in Flaherty's 32 starts that had a set spread. The Dodgers have a 6-3 record in Flaherty's nine starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Yankees vs Dodgers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (53%)

Yankees vs Dodgers Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -144 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +122 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Dodgers Spread

The Dodgers are +1.5 on the run line against the Yankees. The Dodgers are -162 to cover, and the Yankees are +134.

Yankees vs Dodgers Over/Under

The over/under for Yankees-Dodgers on Oct. 30 is 8.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Dodgers Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 80 wins in the 138 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season New York has been victorious 53 times in 90 chances when named as a favorite of at least -144 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 90 of 171 chances this season.

The Yankees are 83-88-0 against the spread in their 171 games that had a posted line this season.

The Dodgers have gone 7-15 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 31.8% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer, Los Angeles has a 3-4 record (winning 42.9% of its games).

The Dodgers have played in 175 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 102 times (102-70-3).

The Dodgers have put together a 92-83-0 record against the spread this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has 180 hits and an OBP of .458 to go with a slugging percentage of .701. All three of those stats are best among New York hitters this season. He has a .322 batting average, as well.

Among the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Juan Soto is hitting .288 with 31 doubles, four triples, 41 home runs and 129 walks. He's slugging .569 with an on-base percentage of .419.

His batting average ranks 16th among qualified players, his on-base percentage second, and his slugging percentage fourth.

Jazz Chisholm has collected 144 base hits, an OBP of .324 and a slugging percentage of .436 this season.

Gleyber Torres is batting .257 with a .330 OBP and 63 RBI for New York this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has racked up a team-high OBP (.390) and slugging percentage (.646), while leading the Dodgers in hits (197, while batting .310).

He ranks fifth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in MLB.

Freddie Freeman is hitting .282 with 35 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 78 walks. He's slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .378.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 20th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 24th in slugging.

Mookie Betts has 24 doubles, five triples, 19 home runs and 61 walks while batting .289.

Teoscar Hernandez is hitting .272 with 32 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 53 walks.

Yankees vs Dodgers Head to Head

10/29/2024: 11-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

11-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 10/28/2024: 4-2 LAD (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-2 LAD (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 10/26/2024: 4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 10/25/2024: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/9/2024: 6-4 NYY (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-4 NYY (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/8/2024: 11-3 LAD (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-3 LAD (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/7/2024: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/4/2023: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-1 NYY (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/3/2023: 6-3 NYY (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-3 NYY (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/2/2023: 8-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!