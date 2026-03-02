Cleveland State vs IU Indianapolis College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Horizon League Tournament

The No. 10 seed Cleveland State Vikings (10-21, 6-14 Horizon League) and the No. 11 seed IU Indianapolis Jaguars (7-24, 3-17 Horizon League) meet in the Horizon League tournament Monday at Wolstein Center, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET.

Cleveland State vs. IU Indianapolis Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, March 2, 2026

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Arena: Wolstein Center

Cleveland State vs. IU Indianapolis Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cleveland State win (63.8%)

Here's a look at some betting trends and insights for Cleveland State (-2.5) versus IU Indianapolis on Monday. The over/under has been set at 170.5 points for this game.

Cleveland State vs. IU Indianapolis: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Cleveland State has covered 11 times in 28 games with a spread this season.

IU Indianapolis is 12-17-0 ATS this year.

At home, the Vikings own a worse record against the spread (3-8-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (6-9-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Jaguars have a lower winning percentage at home (.417, 5-7-0 record) than away (.438, 7-9-0).

Cleveland State is 7-13-0 against the spread in conference play this year.

IU Indianapolis' Horizon League record against the spread is 8-12-0.

Cleveland State vs. IU Indianapolis: Moneyline Betting Stats

Cleveland State has come away with one wins in the three contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Vikings have yet to play a game this season with better moneyline odds than -142.

IU Indianapolis has won 13.6% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (3-19).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer, the Jaguars have a 3-17 record (winning only 15% of their games).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Cleveland State has a 58.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cleveland State vs. IU Indianapolis Head-to-Head Comparison

Cleveland State averages 79.7 points per game (93rd in college basketball) while giving up 85.6 per outing (362nd in college basketball). It has a -182 scoring differential overall and has been outscored by 5.9 points per game.

Cleveland State's leading scorer, Dayan Nessah, is 255th in the country averaging 15.5 points per game.

IU Indianapolis is being outscored by 4.7 points per game, with a -144 scoring differential overall. It puts up 83.2 points per game (41st in college basketball), and allows 87.9 per contest (364th in college basketball).

Kyler D'Augustino leads IU Indianapolis, scoring 18.3 points per game (80th in college basketball).

The Vikings grab 28.7 rebounds per game (324th in college basketball) while allowing 32.8 per contest to their opponents. They are outrebounded by 4.1 boards per game.

Josiah Harris paces the team with 6.6 rebounds per game (205th in college basketball play).

The Jaguars average 28.9 rebounds per game (322nd in college basketball) while conceding 35.6 per contest to opponents. They are outrebounded by 6.7 boards per game.

Jaxon Edwards averages 5.4 rebounds per game (443rd in college basketball) to lead the Jaguars.

Cleveland State averages 99.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (142nd in college basketball), and allows 106.6 points per 100 possessions (361st in college basketball).

The Jaguars put up 97.5 points per 100 possessions (186th in college basketball), while conceding 103 points per 100 possessions (344th in college basketball).

