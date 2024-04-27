Yankees vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 27

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

The New York Yankees are among the MLB squads busy on Saturday, up against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Yankees vs Brewers Game Info

New York Yankees (17-10) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (17-8)

Date: Saturday, April 27, 2024

Saturday, April 27, 2024 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: MLB Network

Yankees vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-116) | MIL: (-102)

NYY: (-116) | MIL: (-102) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+140) | MIL: +1.5 (-170)

NYY: -1.5 (+140) | MIL: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Yankees vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodón (Yankees) - 1-1, 2.02 ERA vs Joe Ross (Brewers) - 1-2, 4.05 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (1-1) to the mound, while Joe Ross (1-2) will get the nod for the Brewers. Rodon's team is 1-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Rodon starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-1. The Brewers are 1-3-0 ATS in Ross' four starts with a set spread. The Brewers have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Ross' starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those games.

Yankees vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (56.8%)

Yankees vs Brewers Moneyline

Milwaukee is a -102 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -116 favorite on the road.

Yankees vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are hosting the Yankees, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Brewers are +140 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are -170.

Yankees vs Brewers Over/Under

The Yankees-Brewers contest on April 27 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Yankees vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in 11, or 61.1%, of the 18 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 11-7 when favored by -116 or more this year.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 10 of their 27 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Yankees have posted a record of 11-16-0 against the spread this season.

The Brewers are 9-5 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 64.3% of those games).

Milwaukee has an 8-3 record (winning 72.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Brewers have played in 25 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-10-0).

The Brewers have a 14-11-0 record against the spread this season (covering 56% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York in OBP (.437), slugging percentage (.588) and total hits (33) this season. He has a .324 batting average.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is ninth in slugging.

Soto hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, two home runs, three walks and three RBI.

Alex Verdugo is batting .256 with six doubles, three home runs and 15 walks, while slugging .422 with an on-base percentage of .361.

He ranks 80th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Verdugo has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .231 with a home run, five walks and two RBI.

Anthony Volpe is batting .284 with a .402 slugging percentage and 10 RBI this year.

Oswaldo Cabrera has three home runs, 14 RBI and a batting average of .262 this season.

Cabrera has safely hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .111 with a walk.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras has racked up an on-base percentage of .436, a slugging percentage of .564, and has 36 hits, all club-bests for the Brewers (while batting .356).

He ranks third in batting average, third in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Contreras brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Brice Turang has five doubles, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .329. He's slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .391.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 49th in slugging.

Willy Adames is batting .276 with six doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.

Rhys Hoskins has four doubles, five home runs and 10 walks while batting .225.

Yankees vs Brewers Head to Head

4/26/2024: 7-6 MIL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-6 MIL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/18/2022: 12-8 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

12-8 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/17/2022: 4-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/8/2023: 8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/10/2023: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/16/2022: 7-6 MIL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

