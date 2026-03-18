Rockets vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 18

Rockets vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 18, 2026

Wednesday, March 18, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: ESPN and SportsNet LA

A pair of the NBA's best scorers face off when Kevin Durant (10th, 25.8 PPG) and the Houston Rockets (41-26) host Luka Doncic (first, 32.9 PPG) and the Los Angeles Lakers (43-25) on Wednesday, March 18, 2026 at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and SportsNet LA. The Rockets are 2.5-point favorites. The over/under is 222.5 in the matchup.

Rockets vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -2.5 222.5 -134 +114

Rockets vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockets win (61.6%)

Rockets vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Rockets have registered a 28-39-0 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Lakers are 38-29-1 this year.

Games involving the Rockets have hit the over 28 times out of 68 chances this season.

Lakers games this season have gone over the total in 35 of 68 opportunities (51.5%).

At home, Houston has a worse record against the spread (11-21-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (17-18-0).

The Rockets have hit the over on the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (31.2%) than road tilts (51.4%).

Against the spread, Los Angeles has performed better at home (20-14-1) than on the road (18-15-0).

Looking at the over/under, Lakers games have gone over 21 of 35 times at home (60%), and 14 of 33 away (42.4%).

Rockets Leaders

Durant averages 25.8 points, 5.5 boards and 4.4 assists.

Amen Thompson is averaging 17.8 points, 7.7 boards and 5.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jabari Smith Jr. averages 15.5 points, 6.8 boards and 1.8 assists.

Reed Sheppard averages 13.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists, shooting 42.9% from the floor and 38.7% from downtown, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Tari Eason is averaging 10.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Lakers Leaders

Doncic's numbers on the season are 32.9 points, 7.9 boards and 8.5 assists per contest. He is also draining 47.4% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.9 triples (first in NBA).

LeBron James averages 21.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.9 assists. He is also draining 50.6% of his shots from the floor and 31.1% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.

The Lakers are receiving 23.8 points, 4.8 boards and 5.5 assists per game from Austin Reaves.

Per game, Deandre Ayton provides the Lakers 12.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Jake LaRavia averages 8.7 points, 3.9 boards and 1.9 assists. He is draining 45.7% of his shots from the field and 31.6% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per contest.

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