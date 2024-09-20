Yankees vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 20

Odds updated as of 6:14 p.m.

The MLB's Friday slate includes the New York Yankees taking on the Oakland Athletics.

Yankees vs Athletics Game Info

New York Yankees (89-64) vs. Oakland Athletics (67-86)

Date: Friday, September 20, 2024

Friday, September 20, 2024 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California Coverage: NBCS-CA

Yankees vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-196) | OAK: (+164)

NYY: (-196) | OAK: (+164) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-115) | OAK: +1.5 (-104)

NYY: -1.5 (-115) | OAK: +1.5 (-104) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Yankees vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole (Yankees) - 6-5, 3.97 ERA vs J.T. Ginn (Athletics) - 0-1, 4.94 ERA

The Yankees will give the ball to Gerrit Cole (6-5, 3.97 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to J.T. Ginn (0-1, 4.94 ERA). When Cole starts, his team is 7-7-0 against the spread this season. Cole's team is 7-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Ginn starts, the Athletics are 2-2-0 against the spread. The Athletics were the underdog on the moneyline for two Ginn starts this season -- they split the games.

Yankees vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (59.3%)

Yankees vs Athletics Moneyline

New York is a -196 favorite on the moneyline, while Oakland is a +164 underdog at home.

Yankees vs Athletics Spread

The Yankees are at the Athletics and are favored by 1.5 runs (-115 to cover) on the runline. Oakland is -104 to cover.

Yankees vs Athletics Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Yankees-Athletics game on Sept. 20, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Yankees vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 68 wins in the 120 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year New York has won 18 of 31 games when listed as at least -196 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over in 79 of their 150 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Yankees have an against the spread mark of 73-77-0 in 150 games with a line this season.

The Athletics are 53-79 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40.2% of those games).

Oakland has an 11-22 record (winning only 33.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +164 or longer.

In the 152 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Athletics, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 71 times (71-79-2).

The Athletics have put together an 82-70-0 record ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 172 hits and an OBP of .455, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .687. He's batting .321.

Among all qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks third in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Juan Soto is hitting .286 with 30 doubles, four triples, 40 home runs and 124 walks, while slugging .575 with an on-base percentage of .418.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 17th in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.

Jazz Chisholm has collected 138 base hits, an OBP of .326 and a slugging percentage of .437 this season.

Alex Verdugo is batting .234 with a .294 OBP and 58 RBI for New York this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has accumulated 155 hits with a .376 on-base percentage and a .584 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Athletics. He's batting .304.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is sixth in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 10th and he is fourth in slugging.

Rooker hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .341 with three home runs, four walks and 11 RBI.

JJ Bleday is batting .246 with 43 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 64 walks. He's slugging .451 with an on-base percentage of .328.

His batting average ranks 86th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 43rd in slugging.

Lawrence Butler has 23 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .268.

Shea Langeliers has 16 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs and 36 walks while hitting .220.

Yankees vs Athletics Head to Head

4/25/2024: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

3-1 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 4/24/2024: 7-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

7-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 4/23/2024: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/22/2024: 2-0 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

2-0 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 6/29/2023: 10-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

10-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/28/2023: 11-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

11-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/27/2023: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/10/2023: 11-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

11-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/9/2023: 10-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

10-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 5/8/2023: 7-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

