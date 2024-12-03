Xavier Worthy Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chargers

Xavier Worthy and the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Los Angeles Chargers and their 10th-ranked pass defense (206.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Worthy worth considering for his upcoming game against the Chargers? See below, because we can help you make the correct call.

Worthy vs. Chargers Game Info

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.0

6.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 40.16

40.16 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.25

Projections provided by numberFire

Worthy Fantasy Performance

Worthy is the 38th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 132nd overall, as he has put up 81.6 total fantasy points (6.8 per game).

During his last three games Worthy has been targeted 18 times, with 13 receptions for 161 yards and one TD. He has put up 23.3 fantasy points (7.8 per game) during that period.

Worthy has produced 23.4 fantasy points (4.7 per game) during his last five games, as he's turned 24 targets into 14 catches for 172 yards and one TD.

The highlight of Worthy's fantasy season so far was Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens, when he completed 0.0% of his throws for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 18.8 fantasy points. He also had 21 rushing yards on one attempt (21.0 YPC) with one touchdown on the ground.

From a fantasy standpoint, Xavier Worthy delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the campaign (-1.0 points) in Week 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, hauling in zero balls for zero yards.

Chargers Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has allowed one player to amass over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Chargers this year.

Los Angeles has allowed four players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Chargers have allowed one player to throw for at least three TDs in a game this year.

A total of two players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game against Los Angeles this season.

A total of 12 players have caught a touchdown pass against the Chargers this season.

A total of two players have caught more than one touchdown pass versus Los Angeles this season.

The Chargers have allowed three players to put up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Los Angeles has allowed six players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

The Chargers have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this season.

