Timberwolves vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 22

Timberwolves vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Sunday, February 22, 2026

Sunday, February 22, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: FDSN and NBCS-PH

The Minnesota Timberwolves (35-22) will look to Anthony Edwards (third in the league scoring 29.5 points per game) when they attempt to hold off Tyrese Maxey (fifth in the NBA with 28.9 PPG) and the Philadelphia 76ers (30-26) on Sunday, February 22, 2026 at Target Center. The Timberwolves are 9-point home favorites in the game, which starts at 7 p.m. ET on FDSN and NBCS-PH. The matchup has a point total of 237.5.

Timberwolves vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -9 237.5 -350 +280

Timberwolves vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Timberwolves win (81.1%)

Timberwolves vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have covered the spread 26 times over 57 games with a set spread.

In the 76ers' 56 games this season, they have 28 wins against the spread.

This season, Timberwolves games have hit the over 28 times out of 56 chances.

The 76ers have eclipsed the over/under 51.8% of the time this season (29 of 56 games with a set point total).

In home games, Minnesota owns a worse record against the spread (13-17-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (13-14-0).

The Timberwolves have exceeded the total less consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 10 of 30 home matchups (33.3%). On the road, they have hit the over in 18 of 27 games (66.7%).

Philadelphia has been better against the spread away (16-10-0) than at home (12-17-1) this season.

76ers games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (16 times out of 30) than away (13 of 26) this year.

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle averages 22.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists, shooting 48.8% from the floor and 32.4% from downtown, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Edwards averages 29.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Naz Reid averages 14.3 points, 6.4 boards and 2.5 assists.

Donte DiVincenzo's numbers on the season are 12.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest, shooting 41.3% from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.1 made treys (10th in NBA).

Jaden McDaniels averages 14.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists, shooting 51.4% from the field and 44.9% from beyond the arc (fifth in league), with 1.5 made treys per contest.

76ers Leaders

Per game, Maxey gets the 76ers 28.9 points, 4.1 boards and 6.7 assists. He also averages 2 steals (second in league) and 0.8 blocks.

VJ Edgecombe's numbers on the season are 15 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4 assists per contest. He is sinking 42.2% of his shots from the field and 35% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 triples.

The 76ers are receiving 26.6 points, 7.5 boards and 3.9 assists per game from Joel Embiid.

The 76ers are getting 12.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game from Quentin Grimes.

The 76ers receive 6.9 points per game from Andre Drummond, plus 8.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.