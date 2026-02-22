Michigan State vs Ohio State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 22

The No. 15 Michigan State Spartans (21-5, 11-4 Big Ten) host the Ohio State Buckeyes (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten) in Big Ten play at Jack Breslin Students Events Center, beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 22, 2026.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan State vs. Ohio State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, February 22, 2026

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Location: East Lansing, Michigan

Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Michigan State vs. Ohio State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan State win (79%)

Take a look at some betting insights for Michigan State (-10.5) versus Ohio State on Sunday. The total is set at 147.5 points for this game.

Michigan State vs. Ohio State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan State has compiled a 14-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Ohio State has put together a 12-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

Michigan State covers the spread when it is a 10.5-point favorite or more 38.5% of the time. That's less often than Ohio State covers as an underdog of 10.5 or more (100%).

The Spartans have done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (8-7-0) than they have in road tilts (3-4-0).

This year, the Buckeyes are 6-9-0 at home against the spread (.400 winning percentage). On the road, they are 4-4-0 ATS (.500).

Against the spread, in conference play, Michigan State is 9-6-0 this season.

Ohio State's Big Ten record against the spread is 7-8-0.

Michigan State vs. Ohio State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan State has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 21 games this year and has walked away with the win 19 times (90.5%) in those games.

The Spartans have been a -649 moneyline favorite on 11 occasions this season and won every game.

Ohio State has won 22.2% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (2-7).

The Buckeyes have played as a moneyline underdog of +460 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Michigan State has an implied victory probability of 86.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Michigan State vs. Ohio State Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan State's +326 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 78.9 points per game (113th in college basketball) while allowing 66.4 per outing (20th in college basketball).

Jeremy Fears Jr. is 282nd in the nation with a team-leading 15.1 points per game.

Ohio State outscores opponents by 7.8 points per game (posting 81.2 points per game, 69th in college basketball, and allowing 73.4 per contest, 164th in college basketball) and has a +202 scoring differential.

Bruce Thornton's team-leading 19.9 points per game rank him 34th in the country.

The Spartans win the rebound battle by 12.6 boards on average. They record 38.2 rebounds per game, which ranks sixth in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 25.6 per contest.

Jaxon Kohler is 26th in college basketball action with 9.3 rebounds per game to lead the Spartans.

The Buckeyes pull down 30.7 rebounds per game (256th in college basketball) while conceding 29.1 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 1.6 boards per game.

Devin Royal leads the Buckeyes with 5.6 rebounds per game (380th in college basketball).

Michigan State's 103.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 58th in college basketball, and the 87.2 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 34th in college basketball.

The Buckeyes rank 37th in college basketball averaging 105.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 192nd, allowing 95.3 points per 100 possessions.

