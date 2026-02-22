Suns vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 22

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Sunday, February 22, 2026

Sunday, February 22, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: KUNP, AZFamily, and Suns+

The Portland Trail Blazers (27-30) face the Phoenix Suns (33-24) as 3.5-point favorites on Sunday, February 22, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET on KUNP, AZFamily, and Suns+. The point total for the matchup is set at 222.5.

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Trail Blazers -3.5 222.5 -162 +136

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Suns win (69.9%)

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers are 30-27-0 against the spread this season.

The Suns have 35 wins against the spread in 57 games this year.

This season, 31 of the Trail Blazers' games have gone over the point total.

Suns games this year have hit the over 43.9% of the time (25 out of 57 games with a set point total).

Portland owns a better record against the spread when playing at home (17-13-0) than it does in road games (13-14-0).

Looking at over/unders, the Trail Blazers hit the over more consistently at home, as they've exceeded the total 19 times in 30 opportunities this season (63.3%). In road games, they have hit the over 12 times in 27 opportunities (44.4%).

Phoenix's winning percentage against the spread at home is .621 (18-10-1). On the road, it is .607 (17-10-1).

In terms of the over/under, Suns games have gone over 11 of 29 times at home (37.9%), and 14 of 28 away (50%).

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija is averaging 25 points, 6.8 assists and 7.2 boards.

Donovan Clingan averages 11.7 points, 11.4 boards and 2.1 assists, shooting 52.5% from the floor and 32.7% from downtown, with 1 made treys per contest.

Toumani Camara is averaging 13.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jerami Grant's numbers on the season are 18.4 points, 3.5 boards and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 43.9% from the field and 37.4% from downtown, with an average of 2.2 made treys.

Jrue Holiday's numbers on the season are 15.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest, shooting 45.8% from the field and 38% from downtown, with an average of 2.4 made treys.

Suns Leaders

Collin Gillespie's numbers on the season are 13.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. He is also sinking 42.7% of his shots from the field and 41.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 3 triples.

The Suns get 12 points per game from Mark Williams, plus 8.1 boards and 1.1 assists.

The Suns receive 10.2 points per game from Royce O'Neale, plus 4.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

Jordan Goodwin's numbers on the season are 8.9 points, 4.7 boards and 2.2 assists per contest. He is draining 40.8% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 treys.

The Suns are receiving 17.3 points, 3.1 boards and 3.9 assists per game from Grayson Allen.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.