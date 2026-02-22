Clippers vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 22

Clippers vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Sunday, February 22, 2026

Sunday, February 22, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: FDSFL, KTLA, FDSSC, and NBA TV

The Orlando Magic (29-26) are 4-point underdogs against the Los Angeles Clippers (27-29) at Intuit Dome on Sunday, February 22, 2026. The game starts at 9 p.m. ET on FDSFL, KTLA, FDSSC, and NBA TV. The over/under is 215.5 in the matchup.

Clippers vs. Magic Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -4 215.5 -164 +138

Clippers vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (64.7%)

Clippers vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Clippers have compiled a 29-27-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Magic's 55 games this year, they have 22 wins against the spread.

Clippers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 30 times out of 55 chances this season.

Magic games this season have gone over the total in 28 of 55 opportunities (50.9%).

At home, Los Angeles has a worse record against the spread (12-13-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (17-14-0).

When playing at home, the Clippers eclipse the total 52% of the time (13 of 25 games). They hit the over more consistently on the road, going over the total in 54.8% of games (17 of 31).

This season, Orlando is 13-15-0 at home against the spread (.464 winning percentage). Away, it is 9-18-0 ATS (.333).

Magic games have gone above the over/under more frequently at home (15 times out of 28) than on the road (13 of 27) this year.

Clippers Leaders

Kawhi Leonard's numbers on the season are 27.8 points, 6.3 boards and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 49.2% from the field and 38.3% from downtown, with an average of 2.7 made treys.

Kris Dunn is averaging 7.9 points, 3.6 assists and 3 rebounds.

Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 18.3 points, 2.4 assists and 5.4 boards.

Brook Lopez's numbers on the season are 7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 39.4% from the floor and 34.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Isaiah Jackson's numbers on the season are 6.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 58.7% from the field.

Magic Leaders

Paolo Banchero is averaging 21.6 points, 8.5 boards and 4.9 assists for the Magic.

The Magic are getting 19.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game from Desmond Bane.

The Magic receive 16 points per game from Anthony Black, plus 4 rebounds and 4 assists.

The Magic are getting 11.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Wendell Carter Jr.

Per game, Jalen Suggs gets the Magic 13.9 points, 4 boards and 5.4 assists, plus 1.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.

