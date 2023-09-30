Wyoming vs New Mexico Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 5 Game

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Wyoming Cowboys and the New Mexico Lobos.

Wyoming vs New Mexico Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Wyoming: (-630) | New Mexico: (+450)

Wyoming: (-630) | New Mexico: (+450) Spread: Wyoming: -13.5 (-122) | New Mexico: +13.5 (100)

Wyoming: -13.5 (-122) | New Mexico: +13.5 (100) Total: 40.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Wyoming vs New Mexico Betting Trends

Wyoming has covered the spread three times in three games.

Wyoming has had one game (of three) hit the over this year.

New Mexico has one win against the spread this year.

New Mexico is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs this season.

Two New Mexico games (of three) have hit the over this season.

Wyoming vs New Mexico Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cowboys win (86.5%)

Wyoming vs New Mexico Point Spread

Wyoming is favored by 13.5 points over New Mexico. Wyoming is -122 to cover the spread, with New Mexico being +100.

Wyoming vs New Mexico Over/Under

A combined point total of 40.5 has been set for Wyoming-New Mexico on September 30, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Wyoming vs New Mexico Moneyline

Wyoming is the favorite, -630 on the moneyline, while New Mexico is a +450 underdog.

Wyoming vs. New Mexico Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Wyoming 24.5 92 25.0 68 47.8 3 4 New Mexico 29.3 69 30.0 98 50.5 3 4

