Wyoming vs Appalachian State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game
Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Wyoming Cowboys and the Appalachian State Mountaineers.
Wyoming vs Appalachian State Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Wyoming: (-154) | Appalachian State: (+128)
- Spread: Wyoming: -2.5 (-124) | Appalachian State: +2.5 (102)
- Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)
Wyoming vs Appalachian State Betting Trends
- Wyoming has posted two wins against the spread this season.
- One of two Wyoming games have gone over the point total this year.
- Appalachian State has posted two wins against the spread this year.
- Appalachian State has covered every time (1-0) as a 2.5-point or greater underdog this season.
- Appalachian State and its opponent have yet to not hit the over this season.
Wyoming vs Appalachian State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Mountaineers win (62.4%)
Wyoming vs Appalachian State Point Spread
Appalachian State is a 2.5-point underdog against Wyoming. Appalachian State is +102 to cover the spread, and Wyoming is -124.
Wyoming vs Appalachian State Over/Under
Wyoming versus Appalachian State on September 23 has an over/under of 44.5 points, with the over -106 and the under -114.
Wyoming vs Appalachian State Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for Wyoming vs. Appalachian State reveal Wyoming as the favorite (-154) and Appalachian State as the underdog (+128).
Wyoming vs. Appalachian State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Games Over Current Total
Total Games
|Wyoming
|25.3
|89
|27
|83
|49.5
|1
|3
|Appalachian State
|40.7
|25
|30.7
|100
|52.8
|3
|3
Check out even more in-depth Wyoming vs. Appalachian State analysis on FanDuel Research.