Wyoming vs Appalachian State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Wyoming Cowboys and the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

Wyoming vs Appalachian State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Wyoming: (-154) | Appalachian State: (+128)

Wyoming: (-154) | Appalachian State: (+128) Spread: Wyoming: -2.5 (-124) | Appalachian State: +2.5 (102)

Wyoming: -2.5 (-124) | Appalachian State: +2.5 (102) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Wyoming vs Appalachian State Betting Trends

Wyoming has posted two wins against the spread this season.

One of two Wyoming games have gone over the point total this year.

Appalachian State has posted two wins against the spread this year.

Appalachian State has covered every time (1-0) as a 2.5-point or greater underdog this season.

Appalachian State and its opponent have yet to not hit the over this season.

Wyoming vs Appalachian State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mountaineers win (62.4%)

Wyoming vs Appalachian State Point Spread

Appalachian State is a 2.5-point underdog against Wyoming. Appalachian State is +102 to cover the spread, and Wyoming is -124.

Wyoming vs Appalachian State Over/Under

Wyoming versus Appalachian State on September 23 has an over/under of 44.5 points, with the over -106 and the under -114.

Wyoming vs Appalachian State Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Wyoming vs. Appalachian State reveal Wyoming as the favorite (-154) and Appalachian State as the underdog (+128).

Wyoming vs. Appalachian State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Wyoming 25.3 89 27 83 49.5 1 3 Appalachian State 40.7 25 30.7 100 52.8 3 3

