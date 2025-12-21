NHL
Devils vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 21
NHL action on Sunday includes the New Jersey Devils taking on the Buffalo Sabres.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Devils vs Sabres Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (20-14-1) vs. Buffalo Sabres (15-14-4)
- Date: Sunday, December 21, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- Coverage: ESPN+
Devils vs Sabres Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-150)
|Sabres (+125)
|6.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Devils win (59.4%)
Devils vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Devils are favored by 1.5 goals against the Sabres. The Devils are +164 to cover the spread, while the Sabres are -205.
Devils vs Sabres Over/Under
- Devils versus Sabres, on Dec. 21, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +116 and the under -142.
Devils vs Sabres Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Devils vs. Sabres reveal New Jersey as the favorite (-150) and Buffalo as the underdog (+125) on the road.