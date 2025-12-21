Devils vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 21

NHL action on Sunday includes the New Jersey Devils taking on the Buffalo Sabres.

Devils vs Sabres Game Info

New Jersey Devils (20-14-1) vs. Buffalo Sabres (15-14-4)

Date: Sunday, December 21, 2025

7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Sabres Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-150) Sabres (+125) 6.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Devils win (59.4%)

Devils vs Sabres Puck Line

The Devils are favored by 1.5 goals against the Sabres. The Devils are +164 to cover the spread, while the Sabres are -205.

Devils vs Sabres Over/Under

Devils versus Sabres, on Dec. 21, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +116 and the under -142.

Devils vs Sabres Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Devils vs. Sabres reveal New Jersey as the favorite (-150) and Buffalo as the underdog (+125) on the road.

