NHL
Avalanche vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 21
The NHL slate on Sunday includes the Colorado Avalanche facing the Minnesota Wild.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Avalanche vs Wild Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (25-2-7) vs. Minnesota Wild (22-9-5)
- Date: Sunday, December 21, 2025
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Venue: Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Wild Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-178)
|Wild (+146)
|5.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Wild Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Avalanche win (58.4%)
Avalanche vs Wild Puck Line
- The Wild are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Wild are -170 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +138.
Avalanche vs Wild Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Avalanche-Wild game on Dec. 21, with the over available at -140 and the under at +114.
Avalanche vs Wild Moneyline
- Minnesota is the underdog, +146 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -178 favorite despite being on the road.