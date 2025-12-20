NHL
Red Wings vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 21
On Sunday in the NHL, the Detroit Red Wings are playing the Washington Capitals.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.
Red Wings vs Capitals Game Info
- Detroit Red Wings (20-13-3) vs. Washington Capitals (19-12-4)
- Date: Sunday, December 21, 2025
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: NHL Network
Red Wings vs Capitals Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Red Wings (-114)
|Capitals (-105)
|6.5
|Red Wings (-1.5)
Red Wings vs Capitals Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Capitals win (53.7%)
Red Wings vs Capitals Puck Line
- The Red Wings are favored by 1.5 goals (+210 to cover). Washington, the underdog, is -265.
Red Wings vs Capitals Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Red Wings-Capitals on Dec. 21, with the over being +112 and the under -140.
Red Wings vs Capitals Moneyline
- Detroit is the favorite, -114 on the moneyline, while Washington is a -105 underdog on the road.