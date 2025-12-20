Red Wings vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 21

On Sunday in the NHL, the Detroit Red Wings are playing the Washington Capitals.

Red Wings vs Capitals Game Info

Detroit Red Wings (20-13-3) vs. Washington Capitals (19-12-4)

Date: Sunday, December 21, 2025

Sunday, December 21, 2025 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: NHL Network

Red Wings vs Capitals Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Red Wings (-114) Capitals (-105) 6.5 Red Wings (-1.5)

Red Wings vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Capitals win (53.7%)

Red Wings vs Capitals Puck Line

The Red Wings are favored by 1.5 goals (+210 to cover). Washington, the underdog, is -265.

Red Wings vs Capitals Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Red Wings-Capitals on Dec. 21, with the over being +112 and the under -140.

Red Wings vs Capitals Moneyline

Detroit is the favorite, -114 on the moneyline, while Washington is a -105 underdog on the road.

