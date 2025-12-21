Adam Thielen Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Lions

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Adam Thielen will take on the 24th-ranked pass defense of the Detroit Lions (231.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Thielen's next game against the Lions, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and info.

Adam Thielen Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Detroit Lions

Pittsburgh Steelers at Detroit Lions Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 2.7

2.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 3.5

3.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 17.94

17.94 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Thielen Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Thielen is currently the 150th-ranked player in fantasy (409th overall), with 10 total fantasy points (0.9 per game).

During his last three games Thielen has been targeted two times, with two receptions for 11 yards and zero TDs. He has posted 1.1 fantasy points (0.6 per game) during that stretch.

Thielen has been targeted two times, with two receptions for 11 yards and zero TDs, in his last five games. He has posted 1.1 fantasy points (0.6 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Thielen's fantasy season was a Week 2 performance against the Atlanta Falcons, a matchup in which he tallied 2.6 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 2 receptions, 26 yards).

Lions Defensive Performance

Detroit has given up over 300 yards passing to three players this season.

A total of 13 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Lions this season.

Detroit has allowed 10 players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

The Lions have allowed four players to throw for at least three TDs in a game this year.

Detroit has given up over 100 yards receiving to six players this year.

The Lions have allowed a touchdown catch by 22 players this season.

A total of six players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Detroit this season.

The Lions have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

Detroit has allowed at least one rushing TD to 11 players this season.

Only one player has run for more than one TD versus the Lions this season.

