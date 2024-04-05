Wood Memorial Expert Horse Racing Picks and Analysis for Saturday 4/6/24
FanDuel TV racing analyst Kyle Levy breaks down the Wood Memorial at Aqueduct on Saturday, April 6th.
As always, check the program for scratches and changes, monitor the weather and keep an eye on the track conditions.
We also reference Equibase Speed Figure when needed for selected races in order to inform how fast a horse has been running in each of its races after adjusting for track, distance, and conditions.
Wood Memorial Odds
Post
Horse
Trainer
Jockey
ML Odds
|1
|Resilience
|Bill Mott
|John Velazquez
|6-1
|2
|El Grande O
|Linda Rice
|Dylan Davis
|8-1
|3
|Lonesome Boy
|Hugo Padilla
|Adam Bowman
|50-1
|4
|Deterministic
|Christophe Clement
|Joel Rosario
|7-5
|5
|Protective
|Todd Pletcher
|Kendrick Carmouche
|30-1
|6
|Evening News
|Michael Pino
|Jareth Loveberry
|20-1
|7
|Merit
|Saffie Joseph, Jr.
|Edwin Gonzalez
|20-1
Wood Memorial Picks to Monitor
Deterministic
Morning Line Odds: 7/5
Deterministic won the Gotham Stakes (Grade 3) his last time out with a 99 Speed Figure. He could be a contender to win the Kentucky Derby.
Tuscan Sky
Morning Line Odds: 4/1
Tuscan Sky has opened his career with two wins. He produced Speed Figures of 97 and 99 in those races.
Uncle Heavy
Morning Line Odds: 8/1
Uncle Heavy has won three of four career races, most recently winning the Withers Stakes (Grade 3). That last victory came at the same distance (1 1/8 miles) as the Wood Memorial.
El Grande O
Morning Line Odds: 8/1
El Grande O should be the pacesetter. While he hasn't won in 2024, he's placed second at the Withers Stakes (Grade 3) and third at the Gotham Stakes (Grade 3).
