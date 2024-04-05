Wood Memorial Expert Horse Racing Picks and Analysis for Saturday 4/6/24

FanDuel TV racing analyst Kyle Levy breaks down the Wood Memorial at Aqueduct on Saturday, April 6th.

As always, check the program for scratches and changes, monitor the weather and keep an eye on the track conditions.

We also reference Equibase Speed Figure when needed for selected races in order to inform how fast a horse has been running in each of its races after adjusting for track, distance, and conditions.

Wood Memorial Odds

Post Horse Trainer Jockey ML Odds 1 Resilience Bill Mott John Velazquez 6-1 2 El Grande O Linda Rice Dylan Davis 8-1 3 Lonesome Boy Hugo Padilla Adam Bowman 50-1 4 Deterministic Christophe Clement Joel Rosario 7-5 5 Protective Todd Pletcher Kendrick Carmouche 30-1 6 Evening News Michael Pino Jareth Loveberry 20-1 7 Merit Saffie Joseph, Jr. Edwin Gonzalez 20-1 View Full Table

Wood Memorial Picks to Monitor

Deterministic

Morning Line Odds: 7/5

Deterministic won the Gotham Stakes (Grade 3) his last time out with a 99 Speed Figure. He could be a contender to win the Kentucky Derby.

Tuscan Sky

Morning Line Odds: 4/1

Tuscan Sky has opened his career with two wins. He produced Speed Figures of 97 and 99 in those races.

Uncle Heavy

Morning Line Odds: 8/1

Uncle Heavy has won three of four career races, most recently winning the Withers Stakes (Grade 3). That last victory came at the same distance (1 1/8 miles) as the Wood Memorial.

El Grande O

Morning Line Odds: 8/1

El Grande O should be the pacesetter. While he hasn't won in 2024, he's placed second at the Withers Stakes (Grade 3) and third at the Gotham Stakes (Grade 3).

