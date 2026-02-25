UConn vs St. John's College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 25

The St. John's Red Storm (22-5, 15-1 Big East) will look to extend an eight-game road winning streak when they square off against the UConn Huskies (25-3, 15-2 Big East) on February 25, 2026 at PeoplesBank Arena.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UConn vs. St. John's Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: Peacock

Location: Hartford, Connecticut

Arena: PeoplesBank Arena

UConn vs. St. John's Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UConn win (70.6%)

Before you bet on Wednesday's UConn-St. John's spread (UConn -4.5) or total (146.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

UConn vs. St. John's: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UConn is 9-19-0 ATS this season.

St. John's has won 15 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 12 times.

When playing at home, the Huskies sport a worse record against the spread (3-12-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (5-5-0).

This season, the Red Storm are 7-8-0 at home against the spread (.467 winning percentage). Away, they are 6-2-0 ATS (.750).

Against the spread, in conference play, UConn is 6-11-0 this year.

St. John's has beaten the spread 10 times in 16 Big East games.

UConn vs. St. John's: Moneyline Betting Stats

UConn has been victorious in 20, or 87%, of the 23 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Huskies have a win-loss record of 16-2 when favored by -230 or better by bookmakers this year.

St. John's has gone 1-2 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Red Storm have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +188 or longer.

UConn has an implied victory probability of 69.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

UConn vs. St. John's Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, UConn was the 90th-ranked squad in the nation (77.0 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 56th (68.0 points conceded per game).

UConn was 111th in college basketball in rebounds per game (33.1) and second-best in rebounds conceded (25.9) last season.

Last season UConn was eighth-best in college basketball in assists with 17.3 per game.

UConn committed 10.0 turnovers per game last season and forced 9.8 per game, ranking 71st and 317th, respectively, in college basketball.

Offensively, St. John's posted 78.5 points per game (65th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It surrendered 65.8 points per contest at the other end (27th-ranked).

St. John's was top-25 last year in rebounding, ranking eighth-best in college basketball with 36.9 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 182nd with 31.2 rebounds allowed per contest.

Last year St. John's ranked 53rd in college basketball in assists, dishing out 15.7 per game.

St. John's averaged 10.3 turnovers per game last season (98th-ranked in college basketball), and it forced 14.2 turnovers per contest (17th-best).

