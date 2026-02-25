Gonzaga vs Portland College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 25

The Portland Pilots (12-17, 5-11 WCC) aim to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Gonzaga Bulldogs (27-2, 15-1 WCC) on February 25, 2026 at McCarthey Athletic Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Gonzaga vs. Portland Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Wednesday, February 25, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center

Gonzaga vs. Portland Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Gonzaga win (98.9%)

Gonzaga is a 27.5-point favorite over Portland on Wednesday and the over/under has been set at 150.5 points. Below are some betting insights and trends if you plan to place a wager on the game.

Gonzaga vs. Portland: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Gonzaga has covered 17 times in 29 games with a spread this season.

Portland has covered 13 times in 27 games with a spread this season.

At home, the Bulldogs have a worse record against the spread (6-7-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (6-3-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Pilots have a better winning percentage at home (.667, 10-5-0 record) than on the road (.250, 3-9-0).

Gonzaga has eight wins against the spread in 16 conference games this season.

Portland has covered the spread nine times in 16 WCC games.

Gonzaga vs. Portland: Moneyline Betting Stats

Gonzaga has won in 22, or 91.7%, of the 24 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Bulldogs have been listed as a favorite of -33333 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Portland has a 5-15 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 25% of those games).

The Pilots have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +4000 or longer.

Gonzaga has an implied victory probability of 99.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Gonzaga vs. Portland Head-to-Head Comparison

Gonzaga's +581 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 20.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 86.8 points per game (14th in college basketball) while allowing 66.8 per contest (24th in college basketball).

Graham Ike's team-leading 19.9 points per game ranks 34th in the nation.

Portland has been outscored by 3.8 points per game (posting 75.1 points per game, 207th in college basketball, while giving up 78.9 per outing, 312th in college basketball) and has a -109 scoring differential.

Joel Foxwell is ranked 207th in the nation with a team-high 16.0 points per game.

The Bulldogs win the rebound battle by 8.7 boards on average. They collect 36.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 25th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 27.9 per contest.

Ike leads the Bulldogs with 8.4 rebounds per game (54th in college basketball action).

The 30.7 rebounds per game the Pilots accumulate rank 256th in the nation. Their opponents grab 30.6.

Cameron Williams leads the Pilots with 5.0 rebounds per game (582nd in college basketball).

Gonzaga ranks 20th in college basketball by averaging 108.0 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is fourth in college basketball, allowing 83.0 points per 100 possessions.

The Pilots average 94.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (249th in college basketball), and allow 99.2 points per 100 possessions (296th in college basketball).

