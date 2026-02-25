Vanderbilt vs Georgia College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 25

SEC action features the No. 25 Vanderbilt Commodores (21-6, 8-6 SEC) at home against the Georgia Bulldogs (19-8, 7-7 SEC) on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Vanderbilt vs. Georgia Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Wednesday, February 25, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Memorial Gymnasium

Vanderbilt vs. Georgia Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Vanderbilt win (77%)

See the betting insights and trends below before making a wager on Wednesday's Vanderbilt-Georgia spread (Vanderbilt -8.5) or total (165.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Vanderbilt vs. Georgia: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Vanderbilt has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Georgia has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Vanderbilt covers the spread when it is an 8.5-point favorite or more 42.9% of the time. That's more often than Georgia covers as an underdog of 8.5 or more (never covered this season).

When playing at home, the Commodores own a worse record against the spread (7-8-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (5-4-0).

This year, the Bulldogs are 7-9-0 at home against the spread (.438 winning percentage). Away, they are 5-3-0 ATS (.625).

Against the spread, in conference play, Vanderbilt is 6-8-0 this season.

Georgia has covered the spread seven times in 14 SEC games.

Vanderbilt vs. Georgia: Moneyline Betting Stats

Vanderbilt has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 20 games this year and has walked away with the win 16 times (80%) in those games.

The Commodores have a mark of 9-1 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -529 or better on the moneyline.

Georgia has won three of the nine games it was the moneyline underdog this season (33.3%).

The Bulldogs have played as a moneyline underdog of +390 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

Vanderbilt has an implied victory probability of 84.1% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Vanderbilt vs. Georgia Head-to-Head Comparison

Vanderbilt's +365 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 87.2 points per game (12th in college basketball) while giving up 73.7 per contest (179th in college basketball).

Tyler leads Vanderbilt, recording 18.5 points per game (71st in the nation).

Georgia puts up 90.2 points per game (fourth in college basketball) while giving up 78.4 per contest (304th in college basketball). It has a +318 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 11.8 points per game.

Jeremiah Wilkinson is ranked 139th in the nation with a team-leading 17.3 points per game.

The Commodores average 33.0 rebounds per game (120th in college basketball) while allowing 30.8 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 2.2 boards per game.

Devin averages 6.8 rebounds per game (ranking 181st in college basketball) to lead the Commodores.

The Bulldogs average 35.8 rebounds per game (35th in college basketball) while allowing 34.6 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 1.2 boards per game.

Somto Cyril's 5.4 rebounds per game lead the Bulldogs and rank 437th in college basketball.

Vanderbilt ranks 13th in college basketball with 108.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 95th in college basketball defensively with 91.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Bulldogs score 104.3 points per 100 possessions (47th in college basketball), while conceding 90.7 points per 100 possessions (76th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!