Nebraska vs Maryland College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 25

Big Ten play features the No. 12 Nebraska Cornhuskers (23-4, 12-4 Big Ten) at home against the Maryland Terrapins (11-16, 4-12 Big Ten) on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET.

Nebraska vs. Maryland Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Wednesday, February 25, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Nebraska vs. Maryland Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nebraska win (96%)

Nebraska is a 17.5-point favorite over Maryland on Wednesday and the over/under has been set at 142.5 points. Below are some betting trends and insights if you are planning on making a wager on the outing.

Nebraska vs. Maryland: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Nebraska has compiled a 15-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

Maryland has put together a 12-15-0 ATS record so far this season.

Nebraska covers the spread when it is a 17.5-point favorite or more 42.9% of the time. That's more often than Maryland covers as an underdog of 17.5 or more (33.3%).

Against the spread, the Cornhuskers have fared worse when playing at home, covering seven times in 16 home games, and six times in eight road games.

Against the spread, the Terrapins have had better results away (5-5-0) than at home (6-7-0).

Nebraska's record against the spread in conference action is 10-6-0.

Maryland has seven wins against the spread in 16 Big Ten games this year.

Nebraska vs. Maryland: Moneyline Betting Stats

Nebraska has been victorious in 17, or 94.4%, of the 18 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Cornhuskers have not lost in four games this year when favored by -3448 or better on the moneyline.

Maryland has gone 4-15 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 21.1% of those games).

The Terrapins have played as a moneyline underdog of +1280 or longer in just two games this season, which they lost both.

Nebraska has an implied victory probability of 97.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Nebraska vs. Maryland Head-to-Head Comparison

Nebraska put up 76.0 points per game and allowed 72.6 last season, ranking them 116th in the country on offense and 199th on defense.

Nebraska was 142nd in the country in rebounds per game (32.7) and 247th in rebounds conceded (32.2) last season.

With 14.2 assists per game last year, Nebraska was 124th in the country.

At 10.9 turnovers committed per game and 11.9 turnovers forced last year, Nebraska was 150th and 121st in the nation, respectively.

Maryland put up 81.1 points per game (26th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while surrendering 67.2 points per contest (45th-ranked).

Maryland grabbed 33.4 boards per game (90th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 30.9 rebounds per contest (164th-ranked).

Maryland ranked 124th in the nation with 14.2 assists per contest.

With 9.7 turnovers per game, Maryland was 45th in college basketball. It forced 13.1 turnovers per contest, which ranked 47th in college basketball.

