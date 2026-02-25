Arkansas vs Texas A&M College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 25

SEC play features the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (20-7, 10-4 SEC) at home against the Texas A&M Aggies (19-8, 9-5 SEC) on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 9 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Arena: Bud Walton Arena

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arkansas win (76.2%)

Before making a bet on Wednesday's Arkansas-Texas A&M spread (Arkansas -8.5) or total (170.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arkansas has put together an 18-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Texas A&M has put together a 15-11-0 ATS record so far this season.

As an 8.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Texas A&M is 2-0 against the spread compared to the 7-4 ATS record Arkansas racks up as an 8.5-point favorite.

Against the spread, the Razorbacks have fared better at home, covering 10 times in 15 home games, and five times in eight road games.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Aggies have a lower winning percentage at home (.467, 7-8-0 record) than on the road (.778, 7-2-0).

Arkansas has nine wins against the spread in 14 conference games this season.

Texas A&M is 9-5-0 against the spread in SEC play this year.

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arkansas has been the moneyline favorite in 17 games this season and has come away with the win 16 times (94.1%) in those contests.

The Razorbacks have been a -410 moneyline favorite on nine occasions this season and won every game.

Texas A&M has compiled a 4-4 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

The Aggies have played as a moneyline underdog of +315 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arkansas has a 80.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Head-to-Head Comparison

Arkansas has a +313 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.6 points per game. It is putting up 89.9 points per game to rank fifth in college basketball and is allowing 78.3 per contest to rank 298th in college basketball.

Darius Acuff Jr.'s 22.2 points per game lead Arkansas and are eighth in college basketball.

Texas A&M's +288 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 88.9 points per game (ninth in college basketball) while allowing 78.2 per contest (295th in college basketball).

Rashaun Agee is ranked 401st in the country with a team-leading 14.0 points per game.

The Razorbacks pull down 32.3 rebounds per game (171st in college basketball) compared to the 31.3 of their opponents.

Trevon Brazile leads the Razorbacks with 7.1 rebounds per game (145th in college basketball action).

The 34.3 rebounds per game the Aggies accumulate rank 67th in the country. Their opponents pull down 34.0.

Agee is 40th in college basketball with 8.9 rebounds per game, leading the Aggies.

Arkansas ranks eighth in college basketball by averaging 109.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 201st in college basketball, allowing 95.5 points per 100 possessions.

The Aggies rank 28th in college basketball with 105.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 135th defensively with 93.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

